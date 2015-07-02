Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- During their first three series against the Washington Nationals this season, the Atlanta Braves were able to avoid Max Scherzer.

They won’t be so lucky Thursday night.

Scherzer, who is 9-5 with a 1.79 ERA, will make his first start at Turner Field since 2010 as he attempts to continue the roll that is making his seven-year, $210 million contract almost seem like a bargain for the Nationals.

The right-hander followed up a one-hit shutout that featured 16 strikeouts against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 14 with a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 20. Then he went eight innings for a third straight victory Friday against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Scherzer, who won the American League Cy Young Award with the Detroit Tigers in 2013, allowed five hits and two runs in the three outings, striking out 33 and walking none in 26 innings.

He was perfect at least into the sixth inning in each game and went 16 innings without allowing a hit during the stretch.

Scherzer seemed to be most impressed by going three games without issuing a walk.

“That’s what you pride yourself in,” he said about being able to continuously attack the zone.

The victory at Philadelphia was the 100th of Scherzer’s career. He had a 2.90 ERA when he went 21-3 for the Tigers two years ago. This season, he is more than a run better than that.

Scherzer has faced the Braves only six times, all except one while with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA, getting a no-decision in Atlanta for Detroit in 2010.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 9-5, 1.79 ERA) at Braves (LHP Manny Banuelos, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, who allowed just four hits over seven scoreless innings against the Braves last week in Washington, didn’t fare as well in Atlanta on Wednesday. He gave up back-to-back homers in a four-run fourth inning and dropped to 1-3 with a 5.13 ERA in five road starts. He is 2-1 with a 3.69 ERA in five home starts. Fister permitted just the four runs in his six-inning outing Wednesday.

--CF Denard Span, who has reached base safely in 21 consecutive games, was 1-for-2 with two walks and an RBI on Wednesday against the Braves. He is batting .318 (27-for-85) and has drawn 13 walks during the streak, which began June 4.

--RHP Max Scherzer, who has a three-game winning streak in which he has allowed just five hits over 26 innings, faces the Braves for the first time since 2010 in the series finale Thursday in Atlanta. He followed a one-hitter with a no-hitter before allowing four hits while winning his 100th career game. Scherzer had a perfect game at least into the sixth inning in each of his past three starts, striking out 33 and walking none. He has pitched against the Braves six times, including four starts, and is 1-2 with a 4.13 ERA.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman, on the disabled list since mid-June because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot, felt a little discomfort during a workout Wednesday with Class A Potomac, so he eased back on his running. He will progress slowly in his rehab, with no timetable yet for getting in minor league rehab games. Zimmerman had a full baseball workout for the first time Tuesday, hitting and fielding as well as running. He has a .209 average with five homers and 34 RBIs in 56 games this season.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) began a rehab assignment Wednesday, working a scoreless inning for Class A Potomac. He walked one and struck out two, throwing 16 pitches. Barrett, who was 3-0 with a 2.66 in 50 relief appearances as a rookie in 2014, appeared in 30 games this season before going on the disabled list June 12. He was 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m fighting myself a little bit. I didn’t get my job done. I didn’t keep my team in the game, and that hurts.” -- RHP Doug Fister, who allowed four runs, all in the fourth inning, during a six-inning outing against the Braves during a 4-1 loss Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 1.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker