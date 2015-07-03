Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Washington reached into the Dominican Republic and signed a pair of 16-year-old prospects Thursday on the first day of the international signing period.

The Nationals gave outfielder Juan Soto a team-record $1.5 million and also added infielder Luis Aquino.

Soto (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) is ranked No. 22 on MLB.com’s Top 30 International Prospects list. He was ranked No. 13 by Baseball America. He is an outstanding left-handed hitter who is said to possess a graceful swing.

Soto has average power, but reports say he makes good contact, isn’t prone to strikeouts and has shown an ability to hit line drives. Scouts believe he could become a power hitter as he matures.

In the outfield, Soto is rated to have an average arm. He is rated as a corner outfielder who has good instincts in the field.

“Soto is a left-handed hitter with advanced feel for hitting and projection for power,” said Johnny DiPuglia, Washington’s director of Latin American operations.

Aquino has good speed, and his athleticism makes him a potential shortstop or second baseman. He is a switch hitter who has the bat control and approach that makes him a potential top-of-the-order guy.

Aquino is the nephew of former Washington shortstop Cristian Guzman.

Washington has been a cautious player in the international market since signing Esmailyn Gonzalez for $1.4 million in 2006. Gonzalez’s real name was actually Carlos Alvarez. He was playing under a false identity, which led to the dismissal of general manager Jim Bowden and an overhaul of the organization’s international operations.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-2, 9.39 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 5-4, 4.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez, who pitches against San Francisco on Friday, hasn’t lost to the Giants since 2010, when he was a member of the A‘s. Since joining the Nationals, he is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA against San Francisco. Over his past seven starts, Gonzalez is 2-2 with a 4.58 ERA. He won his last start, allowing four hits in seven scoreless innings against the Pirates on June 21.

--RHP Max Scherzer had his three-game winning streak snapped when the Braves beat the Nationals 2-1 with a run in the bottom of the ninth. He allowed five hits and struck out nine in 8 1/3 innings. It was his third complete game of the season, and Scherzer allowed two earned runs or fewer for the 13th time this season.

--CF Denard Span has reached base in 22 consecutive games, dating to June 4. Span extended the streak with a first-inning single Thursday. He was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and stole two bases. He is hitting .318 (28-for-88) with six RBIs and 13 walks during his streak.

--LF Michael A. Taylor, who had a single Thursday, has reached base in 18 consecutive games. The rookie is hitting .313 (21-for-67) with five doubles, six RBIs and 11 runs during that span.

--RF Bryce Harper, who hit a seventh-inning double Thursday, has reached base in 21 of his past 23 games. Harper’s 18th double led to Washington’s only run, as he scored on a single by C Wilson Ramos.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He was in control. He pitched well. We had some opportunities and didn’t get it done.” -- Manager Matt Williams, on RHP Max Scherzer, who went the distance Thursday in the Nationals’ 2-1 loss to the Braves.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 1.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker