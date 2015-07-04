Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right hander Gio Gonzalez saw his last start washed out by rain after one inning.

Friday night, the rain came and went while Gonzalez handled the San Francisco Giants, pitching seven innings in Washington’s 2-1 win.

“He was really strong tonight,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “Gio was in command of all his pitches. He was able to throw his changeups and curveballs for strikes and locate well with the fastball, too.”

Gonzalez allowed one run, on Buster Posey’s homer, and five hits while striking out six. He didn’t allow a walk for the first time the season.

“It was just finding (catcher Jose Lobaton‘s) glove and trying to pound it,” Gonzalez said. “I gassed myself up so I could keep the ball down instead of trying to amp it up and throw it hard. It was just trying to locate it and keep it down.”

Gonzalez pitched around leadoff singles in each of the first three innings, and it rained briefly. In the end, the right hander had his second strong full outing, following up on the seven shutout innings he threw June 21st against Pittsburgh.

“He’s tough,” Posey said. “He moves the ball around, moves the fastball around. Gets his off-speed going.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (LHP Madison Baumgarner, 8-4, 2.99 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-5, 5.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (5-5, 5.49) looks to continue the success he’s enjoyed since returning from the disabled list June 23rd. Strasburg, who was out with neck tightness, is 2-0 in his last two starts while allowing just two runs and eight hits over 12 innings.

--CF Denard Span singled and waked in Friday night’s 2-1 win against the San Francisco Giants. He’s reached base in 23 consecutive games, and is hitting .319 during that stretch.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 1.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

