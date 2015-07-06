Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- One day after injuring his side while delivering a pitch, Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday.

It is the second time this season the right-hander landed on the DL. Strasburg was sidelined May 30-June 22 due to a left trapezius strain.

“He’s disappointed about it, and so are we,” manager Matt Williams said of Strasburg’s latest ailment.

Strasburg was diagnosed with a left oblique strain, a tricky injury to recover from given a pitcher’s mechanics.

“We know it’s 15 (days), so we’ll do what we can in those 15 and see where we are at,” Williams said. “We went through it the last time he went on the DL, and having to make sure he’s fully ready, so we’ll see. It reacts differently with everybody. Fifteen days from now, we’ll have a better answer, I know that.”

Washington called up Taylor Jordan from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Strasburg on the roster. However, Jordan likely will fall into the long-relief role that Tanner Roark filled, especially if the team needs a pitcher to eat some innings over the next few days.

With an off day Thursday and the All-Star break approaching, the Nationals have not made any decisions about Strasburg’s next turn in the rotation, which is Friday against the Baltimore Orioles.

Williams said that he still felt confident that Strasburg would be able to return from this latest injury and produce for the rotation.

“We just have to get him healthy,” Williams said. “The way he was throwing the ball since he came off was really good. We’ll get him healthy and see where we can go.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-36

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani 5-6, 3.68 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister 3-4, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister faces Cincinnati on Monday, looking to bounce back from a bad outing in his last start, Wednesday against Atlanta, in which he gave up four runs on seven hits while walking two batters. Fister has been solid in July during his time with the Nationals, last season going 4-0 with a 2.36 ERA over the course of four starts during the month.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday and will take on the long-relief role in the Washington bullpen, at least for the next few games, according to manager Matt Williams. Jordan is 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA for the Nationals this season.

--RHP Tanner Roark could be in line to take RHP Stephen Strasburg’s spot in the rotation, although manager Matt Williams said Roark would get a couple of days off after going 4 1/3 innings in relief of Strasburg on Saturday. Roark was a starter for the Nationals last season, compiling a 15-10 mark. He has been used primarily out of the bullpen this season, although he has made six starts.

--RF Bryce Harper tied his career high by drawing his 61st walk of the season in the third inning Sunday. Harper, who leads the majors in on-base percentage, drew 61 walks in 118 games in 2013. He equaled that mark in his 76th contest this year. “He’s patient, he’s calm,” manager Matt Williams said.

--CF Denard Span saw his 23-game on-base streak end with an 0-for-4 evening. During the streak, Span was .319 with 14 walks, 15 runs and a .415 on-base percentage.

--SS Ian Desmond is now mired in an 0-for-17 skid after going hitless in four at-bats Sunday. Desmond was the victim of a couple of great, diving defensive plays to rob him of two hits. His average has plummeted to .212.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had to settle down and start making some pitches, and I was able to do that. I was battling for the most part, and I was able to get some big outs when I needed to. The curveball has been probably my best pitch over my last four starts.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, who limited the Giants to one run in seven innings during the Nationals’ 3-1 win Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Potomac on July 1 and July 4. The Nationals want him to throw back-to-back outings to see how his injury will respond.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker