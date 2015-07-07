Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Max Scherzer is having a season to remember. Getting an opportunity to start the All-Star Game would be another notch in his belt, but as of now, the schedule might be the only thing to slow the Nationals’ ace down.

Scherzer was selected to the National League team Monday, and at 9-6 with a 1.82 ERA and a no-hitter under his belt, seems like a likely candidate to start the game next week in Cincinnati.

“It’s awesome. It’s one of the highest honors in the game to be selected to play in an All-Star Game and this is my third game, so every single one of them means something different, and this one’s very special,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer is scheduled to start Tuesday against the Reds and Sunday against the Orioles, which would make him ineligible to pitch in the All-Star Game. But the Nationals have an off-day Thursday and a hole in their rotation with the injury to Stephen Strasburg, so Scherzer’s final start before the break could be shifted.

“I’ll walk down that bridge once I get selected as starter,” he said.

Even if he doesn’t start or pitch, Scherzer will still enjoy the experience of being an All-Star.

“You’re celebrating with the other top players in the league,” he said. “Guys who are having great seasons. And having fun with everybody. It’s an absolute event and I wish every player got to experience it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-37

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Johnny Cueto 5-5, 2.84 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer 9-6, 1.82 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer will face the Reds on Tuesday for the first time since 2008, when he was a member of the Diamondbacks. In that start, he went six innings, allowing just two hits and one run, but took a no-decision. Scherzer lost his last start, on July 2, despite giving up two runs and five hits in 8 1/3 innings.

--2B Danny Espinosa continues to produce for Washington, with his sixth-inning home run raising his average to .304 over his last 19 games, with seven runs scored and six RBIs. After scuffling from both sides of the plate, Espinosa’s mechanical adjustments appear to be playing off. “The biggest adjustment that Danny has made is that his head is still and staying over his back side,” manager Matt Williams said. “He’s able to clear through and make better contact.”

--SS Ian Desmond ended an 0-for-21 slide with a sixth-inning single and then followed it up with his third stolen base of the season. Desmond did commit his 19th error of the season in the fourth inning.

--RHP Doug Fister made a rare fielding mistake Monday, leading to an earned run. He grabbed a slow roller from the Reds’ Brayan Pena in the second inning and threw the ball down the right-field line, letting Pena move to second base. Pena would eventually come around to score. It was just the 11th error of Fister’s seven-year career.

--RHP David Carpenter was placed on the paternity list by the team as he awaits the birth of his first child. He has no record with a 1.50 ERA in eight games with the Nationals after being acquired from the Yankees on June 11.

--LHP Sammy Solis was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday for his second stint this year with the big-league club. Solis was 1-0 with a 5.00 ERA in nine innings during his first go-round in Washington.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For me, there’s some inconsistency on the mound. I‘m not making quality pitches at times that are needed, especially. Just fighting with myself a lot. I‘m trying to get the ball down and really try to get in a rhythm, and it’s a battle for me. I’ve got a lot of work to do in the next five days.” -- RHP Doug Fister, after allowing eight hits and two runs (one earned) against the Reds Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Potomac on July 1 and July 4. The Nationals want him to throw back-to-back outings to see how his injury will respond.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter (paternity list)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Taylor Jordan

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker