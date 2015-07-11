Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Washington Nationals, riddled with injuries for much of this season, finally got some good news in that area on Friday.

Center fielder Denard Span (back tightness) has been battling back spasms recently. He went to a specialist and had an MRI, and the team got positive results from everything. Manager Matt Williams said the team is putting him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, but there are no structural issues.

“It’s good news,” Williams said. “(They) found nothing wrong. They don’t find anything as to why. All the news is great, and that will give him a sense of relief. It’s certainly a relief for us.”

Span had a pair of abdominal surgeries before the season began and did not get much spring training work, something the team thinks could have been a factor in all of this.

For now, Span has a different set of exercises to help his strength, something he’s going to start working on immediately.

“Hopefully, in 15 days, he’ll be back,” Williams said.

The Nationals need Span on offense as he is their lead-off batter and really gives the offense a lift. He’s batting .304 in 59 games with five homers and 22 RBIs and a team-high 11 steals.

The team also made several other moves before Friday’s series opener with the Orioles. Infielder Wilmer Difo was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg while pitcher Aaron Barrett came back from rehab and was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list.

In addition, right-hander Jordan Zimmermann was put on to the paternity list as his wife gave birth to a girl earlier in the day on Friday. Williams said that Zimmermann will re-join the team and start the middle game of this series Saturday night.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-39

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 7-5, 3.04 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 7-5, 3.87 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez continued his recent string of strong starts on Friday. He often teased the Orioles with his good off-speed pitches -- especially the change-up -- and allowed only one run in six innings plus one batter. But Baltimore’s late rally for a 3-2 victory left him with a no-decision. Gonzalez struck out five and walked three, the first time in 20 games the Nationals didn’t walk more than two in a game. That’s the longest streak in the majors since 1900.

--RHP Tanner Roark started well and ended poorly in his relief stint. He came on in the ninth of a 2-2 tie and struck out the first two Orioles hitters easily. Roark even made some good pitches before 2B Jonathan Schoop reached out and lined a solo homer to left for a 3-2 victory. “The pitch that went out of the ballpark is not a bad pitch,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “He got out and hooked a slider. It’s a small ballpark and he just got it out. That’s the way this park plays sometimes.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was placed on paternity leave before Friday’s game as his wife had a baby girl earlier in the day. But he’ll return to Baltimore and start the middle game of this three-game series.

--RHP Aaron Barrett, on the disabled list with a biceps strain since June 12, came back from rehab and was put back on to the active roster. Barrett came on in Friday’s loss and struck out two in the one scoreless inning he pitched.

--CF Denard Span got some good news on Friday. After visiting a specialist to check on his back tightness/spasms, an MRI also revealed no structural problems. The Nationals then placed him on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, with a new set of strengthening exercises that they hope will allow him to return quickly. “Hopefully, in 15 days, he’ll be back,” Williams said.

--INF Wilmer Difo was recalled Friday for the third time this season. He’s been in six games this season. In the minors this year, he’s batting a combined .296 at Class A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg.

--CF Michael A. Taylor continues to develop. His RBI single in the fifth inning gave the Nationals the lead, and Taylor now has reached safely in 22 of his last 24 games. Taylor finished the night 2-for-3 overall.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had some opportunities with guys out there, but still we’re in the game, and one swing of the bat either way can make the difference. Tonight it was for them.” - National manager Matt Williams, after Friday’s 3-2 loss to Baltimore.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was placed on the paternity list on July 10. However, he is scheduled to return and start the game July 11.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) left the July 7 game. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to July 7, due to back tightness. He saw a specialist on July 9 and had an MRI that revealed no structural damage,.

--3B Yunel Escobar (left hamstring tightness) left the July 7 game. He was to be available off the bench July 8 before the game got rained out. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right biceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list June 12. He was taking anti-inflammatory medicine in mid-June, then began throwing June 23. He made rehab appearances for Class A Potomac on July 1 and July 4. He was activated July 10.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He is likely out until August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann (paternity list)

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP David Carpenter

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Aaron Barrett

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore

OF Matt den Dekker