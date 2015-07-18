Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It has been a rough first half of the season for Doug Fister, a right-handed starter for the Nationals.

He has spent time on the disabled list with right forearm tightness as he missed 29 games through June 18.

And he has not been as effective as he was last year, in his first season in Washington. Fister will take a mark of 3-4 with an ERA of 4.08 into his start on Saturday afternoon at Nationals Park against Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers.

“We have great starting pitchers. They have great starting pitchers,” said Clint Robinson, a first baseman/outfielder for the Nationals.

“We have some good guys going,” said Washington shortstop Ian Desmond, when asked about the Dodgers rotation this weekend.

It will be the first outing for Fister since July 6. Fister was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers prior to the 2014 season and he went 16-6 with an ERA of 2.41 last year.

This season, he was reunited with former Detroit teammate Max Scherzer, who signed a seven-year deal with the Nationals in January.

While Scherzer should be in the nation’s capital for a long time, the tenure of Fister could be winding down. He will be a free agent after this year, along with teammate Jordan Zimmermann (who faced the Dodgers on Friday), center fielder Denard Span and shortstop Ian Desmond. Fister is 1-3 with an ERA of 5.81 in his last five games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Clayton Kershaw, 6-6, 2.85 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-4, 4.08 ERA)

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start at home Friday against the Dodgers. In his last start, he went just five innings in Baltimore and got the win while allowing four runs and nine hits just a day after his wife, Mandy, gave birth to a girl, Ava. This time, he gave up three hits and two runs in four innings in a game that was suspended by power failure after a bank of lights down the third-base line went out three times. He did not return after the first delay of one hour, 22 minutes. “I just played catch, and then I shut it down for 15 minutes and pretty much counted that as an inning. Then I threw 15 minutes later, played catch and counted that as another inning. Once I got seven innings in, an hour delay, it doesn’t pay to go back out there and risk getting hurt,” he said. Zimmermann feels he will be ready to pitch again in four or five days. “We’ll see what (manager Matt Williams) says,” Zimnermann said.

--LHP Sammy Solis was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Friday as RHP David Carpenter was put on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation. Solis is 1-0 with an ERA of 4.50 in six games out of the bullpen this year for the Nationals.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day disabled list July 17 while LHP Sammy Solis was called up from Double-A Harrisburg.

--OF Bryce Harper was on base all three times and drove in a run Friday in a game that was suspended after five innings due to power failure. Harper also made a nice catch in right after he turned the wrong way on a fly ball.

--RHP Tanner Roark came on in the fifth inning Friday after the first power failure, as starter Jordan Zimmermann was pulled. Roark then hit a double and scored in the fifth on a homer by Yunel Escobar.

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) was the designated hitter on July 17 for Class A Potomac in a minor league rehab game and was hitless in three at-bats. He played the outfield on July 16 for Potomac.

--OF Denard Span (back tightness) continued to make progress after going on the DL July 10. “He is real close to getting back out there,” manager Matt Williams said July 17.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left foot plantar fasciitis) took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. “He had a full workout today,” said manager Matt Williams. Zimmerman went on the DL on June 11.

--INF Anthony Rendon (left quad strain) took groundballs during a workout July 16 and again July 17 before a game with the Dodgers. “That was a good sign,” said manager Matt Williams. Rendon went on the disabled list June 26.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) threw on July 16 and 17, according to manager Matt Williams. The manager is not sure if Strasburg would need to make one or two minor league rehab starts before coming off the DL. Williams said he would need to pitch at least five innings in a minor league rehab game before joining the Nationals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: ”I couldn’t even tell where it was.“I was looking around and I couldn’t really see. You could just tell it was a little darker. Nothing too crazy.” -- RHP Jordan Zimmermann, of the lights going out Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list July 17. Manager Matt Williams said Carpenter warmed up but could not enter the game in a series at Baltimore before the All-Star break so the Nationals decided to put him on the DL, retroactive to July 12.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He was the designated hitter on July 17 for Class A Potomac in a minor league rehab game. He played the outfield on July 16 for Potomac.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. “He had a full workout today,” said manager Matt Williams.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during a workout July 16 and again July 17 before a game with the Dodgers. “That was a good sign,” said manager Matt Williams.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. He continued to make progress. “He is real close to getting back out there,” manager Matt Williams said July 17.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16 and 17, according to manager Matt Williams. The manager is not sure if Strasburg would need to make one or two minor league rehab starts before coming off the DL. Williams said he would need to pitch at least five innings in a minor league rehab game before joining the Nationals.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore