Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Emmanuel Burriss was in high school in the nation’s capital when talk heated up about a major league team coming to Washington.

That happened in 2005, but by then, Burriss was a standout in college at Division I Kent in Ohio. But while home in 2005, he was able to see the Nationals play at RFK Stadium.

The Nationals moved into Nationals Park in 2008 and Burriss was able to play there as a member of the San Francisco Giants. He was played at Triple-A for the Nationals last year and then on June 26 of this year, he was summoned from Syracuse to join the Nationals, who have been hit hard by injuries this year.

“It has been incredible. It is a great thing to be called up, especially to a team that is playing well,” said Burriss. “Plus playing at home, driving around my own city. I was telling my sister I can’t remember the last time I was home during the summer. It has been a dream come true.”

Burriss entered Saturday’s game in the top of the ninth at second base after starter Danny Espinosa suffered cramps in both calves after he dove for a ball.

Burriss then got a single in the last of the ninth -- his first hit as a member of the Nationals. He then scored on a homer by Bryce Harper

”I remember how the city was pushing for the team to be moved here,“ he said. ”I didn’t think I would ever be able to play here.“ He still has been family members in the area, including cousins, aunts, uncles and a nephew.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-40

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 8-6, 3.07 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 6-4, 3.99 ERA)

--INF Danny Espinosa left the game Saturday in the top of the ninth after he dove for a single to right by Adrian Gonzalez. He had cramps in both calves but was in the starting lineup on Sunday though he was hitless in four trips to the plate. “I feel fine today,” Espinosa said. Espinosa has been a key this year for the Nationals as he has played second, short, third, first and left. Before this year, he had never played in the majors at third, first or left. He is hitting .251 with 10 homers after he hit .219 last year and .158 in 2013.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Monday at home against the New York Mets. He has given up 100 hits in 94 2/3 innings this year in 16 starts. Gonzalez will go up against Matt Harvey. Gonzalez is 2-2 with an ERA of 3.29 in his last seven starts.

--RHP Max Scherzer made the start for the series finale on Sunday against fellow All-Star Zack Greinke of the Dodgers. His regular day to pitch would have been Friday but manager Matt Williams wanted to give Scherzer a few extra days of rest going into the second half of the season. Scherzer gave up one run in six innings and was tagged with the loss. “They did a great job against me and battled me,” Scherzer said. “I thought I did pitch well, giving up only one run is good, but good is not good enough when you’re going up against Greinke and what he’s doing right now. He just completely shut us down. He’s throwing the ball outstanding. I wasn’t able to match him.”

--3B Yunel Escobar had two hits Sunday. He was used as the leadoff hitter after he hit fourth on Saturday. Escobar is now hitting .324.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left foot plantar fasciitis) began a minor league rehab assignment on July 19 with Double-A Harrisburg in a game at Bowie, Md. Zimmerman went on the DL on June 11. “We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said manager Matt Williams. Zimmerman started at first base and hit second in the order for Harrisburg and had one hit in two trips to the plate. The Nationals could certainly use his bat, as the team has little protection for Bryce Harper at this point.

--INF Anthony Rendon (left quad strain) is expected to join Triple-A Syracuse on July 20 as part of his minor league rehab assignment, manager Matt Williams said July 19. Rendon did workouts at Nationals Park on July 19 after playing for Single-A Potomac on July 18.

--OF Jayson Werth (left wrist contusion) is slated to join Triple-A Syracuse on July 20 as he continues a minor league rehab assignment, according to manager Matt Williams. Werth was with Class A Potomac on July 18 and then did pre-game workouts at Nationals Park on July 19.

--RHP Taylor Jordan was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse after pitching three innings Saturday and giving up two hits and no runs. He had been called up as the 26th man for the regularly scheduled game Saturday as the club had to complete a suspended game earlier in the day.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They did a great job against me and battled me. I thought I did pitch well, giving up only one run is good, but good is not good enough when you’re going up against (RHP Zack) Greinke and what he’s doing right now. He just completely shut us down. He’s throwing the ball outstanding. I wasn’t able to match him.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, after the Nationals fell to the Dodgers Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a minor league rehab assignment on July 19 with Double-A Harrisburg.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during a workout July 16 and again July 17 before a game with the Dodgers. Rendon did workouts at Nationals Park on July 19 after playing for Class A Potomac on July 18. He is expected to join Triple-A Syracuse on July 20 as part of his minor league rehab assignment.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He was the designated hitter on July 17 for Class A Potomac in a minor league rehab game. He played the outfield on July 16 for Potomac. Werth was with Class A Potomac on July 18 and then did pre-game workouts at Nationals Park on July 19. He is slated to join Triple-A Syracuse on July 20.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list July 17. Manager Matt Williams said Carpenter warmed up but could not enter the game in a series at Baltimore before the All-Star break so the Nationals decided to put him on the DL, retroactive to July 12.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. He continued to make progress. “He is real close to getting back out there,” manager Matt Williams said July 17.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16 and 17, according to manager Matt Williams. The manager is not sure if Strasburg would need to make one or two minor league rehab starts before coming off the DL. Williams said he would need to pitch at least five innings in a minor league rehab game before joining the Nationals.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He was on crutches in the Washington clubhouse before the May 8 game.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore