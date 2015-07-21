Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- For the first time in weeks, the Washington Nationals will need a fifth starter Tuesday, and they will turn to Joe Ross.

The rookie was called up from Double-A Harrisburg earlier in the year to make his big league debut, and he will return from the minors Tuesday to oppose the New York Mets.

“He was good. He pitched well,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “He acted as if he had been here before.”

Right-hander Stephen Strasburg remains on the disabled list, which means the Nationals will have to go with Ross against the Mets in the second game of the series.

Strasburg has been out since July 5 with a left oblique strain. It is his second time on the DL this season after he led the National League in strikeouts last year.

Ross began the year with Harrisburg, and he was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after he pitched for the Nationals.

He is 3-1 with an ERA of 2.19 in five Triple-A starts. In his most recent outing, he went five scoreless innings and gave up two hits Thursday against Gwinnett, the top farm team of the Atlanta Braves.

“He has been pitching really well,” Williams said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 9-6, 2.14 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 2-1, 2.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez made the start at home Monday against the Nationals. It was his first appearance since July 10 at Baltimore and just his third start of the month. He got his third win in four starts by giving up two runs in six innings. “It’s important to stop early momentum. Gio was able to do that. Nice play from Yunel (Escobar) down the line on (John) Mayberry’s ball (in the first). But it’s important to stop that when you can, and to answer back puts a little bit of momentum on our side,” manager Matt Williams said.

--RF Bryce Harper had two walks and scored twice Monday. He has reached base 17 games in a row, the second-best streak of his career. He is hitting .334 this year.

--CF Michael A. Taylor made a great running catch on the warning track for the third out of the fifth inning. He robbed Mets 1B Eric Campbell of extra bases and two RBIs. Taylor was the leadoff hitter, and he was hitless in four at-bats, dropping his average to .235.

--SS Ian Desmond was in a terrible slump before going 2-for-4 with a homer Monday. He was hitting .096 in his previous 15 games and .123 in his previous 30 games. “The last few days I’ve felt little things, obviously last two games going up against (Dodgers stars Zack) Greinke and (Clayton) Kershaw, that’s kind of a tall task, especially when you look up and you’re hitting .200,” he said. “It was funny -- the other day I was walking to the park and Cal Ripken was out there signing autographs. He kind of grabbed me and said ‘Hey, back in ‘93, through the first 80 games I was hitting .199. I finished with a pretty good year. You’re going to be all right.’ That kind of gave me a little bit of hope.”

--RHP Abel De Los Santos was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday. De Los Santos was 4-4 with a 2.65 ERA for Harrisburg and had not allowed a run in his past nine outings. “There is going to be an opportunity for young relievers,” manager Matt Williams said. “He is new to the organization. Everybody loves his stuff.” He did not see action Monday.

--RHP Blake Treinen was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, one day after he gave up four runs in the ninth to the Dodgers. In 32 relief appearances for Washington this year, Treinen was 2-2 with a 4.39 ERA. “For Blake, it is about consistency,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has tremendous stuff. He will be back here.”

--OF Jayson Werth went 1-for-3 Monday in his first rehab game for Triple-A Syracuse. Werth has been out since mid-May due to a fractured left wrist, and he could be activated before the end of July.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s awesome. He’s starting to hit his stride out there, starting to learn the park a little bit. We all believe in him. He’s going to be a good player for a long time. I think he’s starting to learn his role on the team and starting to see the future a little bit, realizing that he’s going to be a big part of it and taking ownership of that.” -- SS Ian Desmond, on CF Michael A. Taylor.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on July 19, then worked out with the Nationals on July 20.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during workouts July 16-17. Rendon began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 18.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on July 20, and he could be activated before the end of July.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 20, he was close to beginning baseball activities.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He might throw a bullpen session during the week of July 20-26.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

INF Wilmer Difo

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore