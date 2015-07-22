Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Much has been made of the pitchers that the Washington Nationals have faced in the past few days. In the past four days it has been Clayton Kershaw, Zack Greinke, Matt Harvey and Jacob deGrom, with rookie fireballer Noah Syndergaard slated to go Wednesday afternoon.

But as Clint Robinson, a first baseman/outfielder, has pointed out, Washington has some pretty good starters as well.

Jordan Zimmermann has played second fiddle in the past to Stephen Strasburg and this year he has been overshadowed by Max Scherzer.

But Zimmermann, a member of the rotation for several years, is putting together another fine year.

The right-hander from Wisconsin will take a record of 8-5 into his start on Wednesday afternoon at Nationals Park against the second-place Mets.

He has allowed 123 hits in 115 2/3 innings but has walked just 21 batters with 84 strikeouts.

Zimmermann started on Friday at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers and went just four innings as a power failure suspended play three times, with the first lasting too long for Zimmermann to return to the mound.

His previous start before that was in the Baltimore on July 11, just one day after his wife had their second child. The Mets beat the Nationals 7-2 on Tuesday to even the three-game series.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Noah Syndergaard, 4-5, 3.05) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 8-5, 3.27)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Wilmer Difo was sent to Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday to make room for RHP Joe Ross, who made the start against the Mets. A top infield prospect, Difo has one hit in eight at-bats this year for the Nationals.

--RHP Joe Ross made his fourth career start on Tuesday against the Mets. He was called up from Triple-A Syracuse, where he made five starts, to face New York. He gave up three runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings and was charged with the loss as he fell to 2-2. “I felt good. I wanted to stay in and try to pitch out of it” in the seventh, he said. It was his first major league start since June 19, when he beat the Pirates at home the day before Max Scherzer threw his no-hitter against Pittsburgh.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start in the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. He has not lost since June 17 and is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.99 in his last five starts. He went just four innings in his last start at home Friday against the Dodgers, as he did not return after a power failure delayed the game for the first of three times.

--OF Bryce Harper has now reached base 18 games in a row after he was hit by a pitch in the ninth inning Tuesday. He was hitless in the game - the first time he has been held without a hit in back-to-back games since May 4-5 versus Miami.

--C Wilson Ramos was mired in a hitting slump before he hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning. That gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead over Jacob deGrom and the Mets. Ramos was hitting .087 in his previous seven games before Tuesday and was hitless in eight previous at-bats during the homestand. Ramos has five go-ahead homers this year.

--RHP Abel de Los Santos, who was called up from Double-A Harrisburg on Monday, made his big league debut on Tuesday against the Mets. He came on in the ninth in place of Tanner Roark, who allowed four runs in the ninth. The rookie retired two batters without giving up a hit or run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. I wanted to stay in and try to pitch out of it. Barrett was probably the smart move.” - Nationals pitcher Joe Ross, on being replaced by Aaron Barrett in the seventh inning on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on July 19, then worked out with the Nationals on July 20. He played another rehab game for Harrisburg on July 21.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during workouts July 16-17. Rendon began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 18. He was a DH for Potomac on July 21.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on July 20, and played left field for Syracuse on July 21. He could be activated before the end of July.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 20, he was close to beginning baseball activities.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore