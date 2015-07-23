Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals left Washington on Wednesday, heading to Pittsburgh for a four-game series with the Pirates.

And Washington, which took two of three from the New York Mets, could field a much different lineup by the time it returns home against Aug. 3 to face the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Nationals have been without four of their regulars for an extended period of time: left fielder Jayson Werth, center fielder Denard Span, third baseman Ryan Zimmerman and second baseman Anthony Rendon.

Werth, Zimmerman and Rendon all took part in the minor league rehab games on Tuesday and were slated to see action Wednesday.

“They are getting there. They are coming” along, said manager Matt Williams. “We want to make sure they are physically able. We are ready” for them.

Werth played all nine innings on Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse in a game at Buffalo. “He had a good night,” Williams said of Werth.

Span could begin a minor league rehab assignment at some point soon.

“He is still in the process of strengthening his core,” said Williams, noting Span had two surgeries since the end of the 2014 season.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-5, 4.30 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Francisco Liriano, 5-6, 2.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael A. Taylor had two hits and three RBIs in 4-3 win Wednesday. He had a two-run single in the eighth to tie the game at 3 in the eighth. He is hitting .343 with two outs and runners in scoring position in 35 at-bats.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started the series finale on Wednesday afternoon. He was not involved in the decision as he allowed seven hits and three runs in seven innings. The Nationals won, 4-3, with three runs in the eighth. “It was huge. It was big for us,” Zimmermann said of taking two of three games in the series.

--OF Bryce Harper has now reached base 19 games in a row. He had two singles and a walk and is hitting .333.

--RHP Doug Fister will start on Thursday in Pittsburgh against the Pirates. Fister has made 12 starts and has allowed 83 hits in 69 innings. He has not shown he is the same pitcher as last year when he won 16 games.

--INF Yunel Escobar left the game in the second inning as he favored his left wrist. X-rays were negative, manager Matt Williams said after the game. He is hitting .321 with five homers.

--INF Danny Espinosa continued to show his worth Wednesday. He began the game at second and then moved to third when Yunel Escobar left the game in the last of the second. Espinosa came through with a game-winning double in the eighth.

--OF Matt den Dekker had one hit and a career-high three walks as he reached base in all four trips to the plate. The former Mets outfielder is hitting .189.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) is slated to throw a simulated game Friday. He could make a minor league rehab appearance after that, according to Nationals manager Matt Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Up and down. I don’t feel too good right now, but hopefully I can build off today.” -- Nationals OF Michael A. Taylor, who had two hits and three RBIs in 4-3 win Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (wrist) left the game in the second inning July 22. X-rays were negative, manager Matt Williams said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 24 and could make a minor league rehab appearance after that.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on July 19, then worked out with the Nationals on July 20. He played another rehab game for Harrisburg on July 21.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during workouts July 16-17. Rendon began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 18.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on July 20. He could be activated before the end of July.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 20, he was close to beginning baseball activities.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore