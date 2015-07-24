Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Washington Nationals third baseman Yunel Escobar got good medical news Thursday, just not good enough to get back into the lineup.

Escobar underwent a CT scan on his left wrist and hand and no damage was found. However, he sat out Thursday night’s 7-3 loss at Pittsburgh and may be limited to being a late-inning defensive replacement or pinch runner for a least a few days.

In Wednesday’s win over the visiting New York Mets, Escobar left in the second inning when he hurt his wrist and hand on a check swing and couldn’t grip the bat well on the next pitch, which he fouled off.

Escobar is hitting .321 with five home runs in 84 games this season. He wears a pad on his hand as protection after being hit on it a handful of times this season.

“A lot of guys have done it, where you’re full go to the pitch and you’re trying to check it,” Williams said of how Escboar was injured. “It’s a two-pound weight in your hand and you’re swinging as hard as you can. Sometimes it can tweak something in there and you can feel it.”

Second baseman Danny Espinosa shifted to third base for Thursday’s game and went 1-for-4. Dan Uggla started at second base and was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.

RECORD: 51-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 10-8, 2.09 ERA) at Pirates (LHP Jeff Locke, 5-6, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Anthony Rendon, on the disabled list since June 25 with a left quadriceps strain, played all nine innings at third base on Thursday night for high Class A Potomac on his rehab assignment. Rendon went 0-for-4 in a 3-1 loss to Frederick in the Carolina League. The Nationals are hopeful he could be activated before the four-game series at Pittsburgh ends Sunday, though they want him to also see some action at second base at Potomac, where he is 6-for-14 in five games.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman, on the disabled list since June 10 with plantar fasciitis in his left foot, played seven innings in a rehab game Thursday night for Double-A Harrisburg and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in a 6-2 loss to Bowie in the Eastern League. He is 1-for-7 in three games with Harrisburg.

--LF Jayson Werth, on the disabled list since May 16 with a fractured left wrist, did not play for Triple-A Syracuse on his rehab assignment Thursday after playing a full game Wednesday as the designated hitter. Werth had a scheduled workout day Thursday and is expected to play again Friday.

--OF Reed Johnson, who has been on the disabled list since April 29 with a left calf strain, reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on Thursday. The Nationals want to make sure he can run the bases without pain before sending to one of their farm clubs on a rehab assignment.

--RHP Doug Fister had his road woes continue Thursday night as he allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings with no walks and six strikeouts to take the loss at Nationals fell 7-3 at Pittsburgh. Fister is 1-4 with a 5.46 ERA in six starts away from home this season. At 3-6, he is three games under .500 for the first time since 2012 when he was pitching for Detroit. Manager Matt Williams believes Fister’s inability to control his sinking fastball is at the root of his problems.

--SS Ian Desmond went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, his ninth of the season and 100th of his career. Desmond is showing signs of reversing his season-long slump as he has gone 7-for-13 (.538) in his last four games to lift his batting average to .217.

--RHP Max Scherzer (10-8, 2.09 ERA) will face the Pirates on Friday night. Schilling threw a no-hitter against them on June 20 in Washington, losing a perfect game bid with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning when he hit OF Jose Tabata with a pitch in the right elbow. Scherezer is 1-3 with a 3.25 ERA in his last four starts. He is 2-2 with a 2.75 ERA against the Pirates in six career starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He needs to get on top of the baseball and turn the hand over to get it to sink. For some reason he’s just not feeling it. He hasn’t felt it.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on RHP Doug Fister after a loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on July 19, then worked out with the Nationals on July 20. He played in rehab games for Harrisburg on July 21 and July 23.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during workouts July 16-17. Rendon began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 18.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 24 and could make a minor league rehab appearance after that.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on July 20. He could be activated before the end of July.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 20, he was close to beginning baseball activities.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore