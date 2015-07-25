Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- Stephen Strasburg took another step toward returning to the Washington Nationals rotation Friday when he threw a 51-pitch simulated game.

The right-hander faced Nationals infielder Emmanuel Burriss and backup catcher Jose Lobaton in the afternoon before Washington lost to the Pittsburgh 7-5 later in the evening.

“He looked good,” Lobaton said. “He threw all of his pitches. Hopefully a good step forward for him.”

It marked the second time Strasburg threw off a mound since being placed on the disabled list July 5 with a left oblique strain. Strasburg was not available for comment but manager Matt Williams said he got through the session without issue.

”He felt good about it and could have gone further,“ Williams said. ”Threw all of his pitches where he wanted to. Was reaching back and getting some (velocity) when he needed to get it. It was good. A good positive step.

Strasburg is expected to make a rehab start in the minor leagues next week that last four innings. He is 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA in 13 starts this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-44

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals LHP (Gio Gonzalez, 7-4, 3.93 ERA) at Pirates (RHP A.J. Burnett, 8-3, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) pitched a 51-pitch simulated game Friday before the Nationals lost 7-5 at Pittsburgh and is expected to make a four-inning start in the minor leagues on a rehab assignment sometime next week. Strasburg, who has been on the disabled list since July 5, faced INF Emmanuel Burriss and C Jose Lobaton.

--1B Clint Robinson was scratched from the starting lineup about 15 minutes before the start of Friday night’s game at Pittsburgh because of illness. However, he entered in the sixth inning to play first base and went 0-for-2. When Robinson was removed from the original lineup, 1B/OF Tyler Moore shifted from left field to first base and OF Matt den Dekker started in left field.

--3B Yunel Escobar (sore left wrist) was not in the lineup for a second straight game and remains day-to-day. 2B Danny Espinosa again started at third base with Escobar out and INF Dan Uggla started at second base. Escobar took batting practice with his wrist taped and there is a chance he could start Saturday night.

--INF Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) could be activated from the disabled list Tuesday when the Nationals open a three-game series in Miami. He has been out since June 25 with a left quadriceps strain. Rendon was the designated hitter for high Class A Potomac on Friday night on his rehab assignment and went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a run scored and a strikeout. In six games with Potomac, he is 8-for-17 (.471) with two doubles.

--LF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went 1-for-4 with a run scored Friday night for Triple-A Syracuse on his rehab assignment. He played nine innings in the field in 3-2 loss to Lehigh Valley in 11 innings in an International League game. Werth, who has been on the DL since May 16, is 5-for-16 (.313) in four games with Syracuse after going 3-for-13 (.231) with a home run in six games at Potomac.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) served as the designated hitter for Double-A Harrisburg on his rehab assignment and went 0-for-4 in a 5-1 loss to Bowie in an Eastern League game. Zimmerman, who has been on the DL since June 10, is 1-for-11 (.091) in four games with Harrisburg.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) continues to do back-strengthening exercises but there is no timetable for when he might be activated from the DL or even begin baseball activities. He has been out since July 7.

--RF Bryce Harper took part in batting practice for one of the few times this season as he avoids taking too many swings in an attempt to protect a sore right hand. Harper said he tweaked the hand on Wednesday in a game against the New York Mets and wanted to test it.

--SS Ian Desmond went 1-for-3 with his second home run in as many days, two runs scored a walk and a strikeout as he extended his hitting streak to five games. Desmond is 8-for-16 (.500) during the streak to raise his batting average to .218.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez (7-4, 3.93) will start Saturday night at Pittsburgh. Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his last four starts. The Nationals have won each of Gonzalez’s six career starts against the Pirates and he is 3-0 with a 2.95 ERA in those games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt good. Just made some mistakes. They made me pay for it. They know what I’ve got and sometimes that’s just the way baseball goes. It takes a little bit of luck to throw a no-hitter. They hit some balls hard last time. They just went at people.” -- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (sore left wrist) left the July 22 game, and he didn’t play July 23. X-rays and a CT scan were negative. He is day-to-day.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but he felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on July 19, then worked out with the Nationals on July 20. He played in rehab games for Harrisburg on July 21 and July 23-24.

--2B Anthony Rendon (left quadriceps strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 25. Rendon missed the first 52 games of the season because with a left knee sprain as well as a left oblique strain. He was taking batting practice but not running or taking grounders as of June 30. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took groundballs during workouts July 16-17. Rendon began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 18. He could be activated July 28.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a three-innings, 51-pitch simulated game July 24 and is tentatively scheduled to make a minor league rehab start July 29.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 24, he had not yet been cleared to begin baseball activities.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on July 20. He could be activated before the end of July.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

RHP Blake Treinen

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Danny Espinosa

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Matt den Dekker

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore