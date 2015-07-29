Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals feel the New York Mets coming, and that helps to explain the moves made Tuesday.

The Nationals acquired closer Jonathan Papelbon from the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations and Double-A right-hander Nick Pivetta.

Washington general manager Mike Rizzo called Papelbon before the deal was consummated and got him to waive his no-trade clause. The Nationals will also pick up Papelbon’s 2016 contract, but the team and the closer agreed to lower the amount of salary owed next year from $13 million to $11 million.

“He’s a proven, elite closer,” Rizzo said of Papelbon.

Papelbon stated he would not waive his no-trade deal to go to a team where he would not be the closer. Because of that, the Nationals will make current closer Drew Closer their set-up man.

Storen is 29 for 31 in save situations this year. Papelbon is 17 for 17.

Rizzo said he also talked to Storen before the trade was made.

“He took it like a professional,” Rizzo said. “We’ve had frank discussions throughout his whole career. We have a great rapport, but that news is difficult to take.”

In addition to the trade, the Nationals also activated two of their top hitters off the disabled list, putting first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and left fielder Jayson Werth in their lineup for the first time in well over one month.

Zimmerman, who had plantar fasciitis, had not played since June 9. He is hitting .209 with five homers and 34 RBIs. But he hit a total of 51 homers from 2012-13.

Werth, who had a fractured left wrist, had not played since May 15. He is hitting .208 with two homers and 12 RBIs. But he totaled 41 homers in his two previous seasons.

”It’s nice to have them back,“ Nationals manager Matt Williams said. ”They’re healthy. They feel good. We’ll have to monitor as we go -- day games after night games, back to back, three (games) in a row, stuff like that.

“But they are both ready. They were here yesterday working out. They feel ready to go, and that’s important for us.”

The Nationals still have two key players on the disabled list -- center fielder Denard Span and starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg.

But even with the activations of Zimmerman and Werth and the addition of Papelbon, do the Nationals have enough to hold off the Mets and their impressive pitching staff?

The Mets added four players in the past five days, calling up their top rookie hitting prospect Michael Conforto and trading for third baseman Juan Uribe, second baseman Kelly Johnson and set-up reliever Tyler Clippard.

A former Nationals pitcher, Clippard was quoted in the New York newspapers on Tuesday as saying that Washington was “beatable” and adding that the Mets’ rotation is just as good if not better than that of his former team and current rival.

One thing for sure: The Mets, who host the Nationals for three games this weekend, are a threat to Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-46

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 3-6, 4.50 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-6, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister, 31, gets the start on Wednesday against the Marlins, and he will be trying to snap out of a season-long slump. Fister (3-6, 4.50 ERA) is having his worst year since he went 3-12 for Seattle in 2011. His record in the past four seasons entering 2015 was a sterling 48-26. His current ERA would be a career worst if it holds. Even in his 3-12 year with Seattle, his ERA was relatively good at 3.33.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann (8-6) did not pitch poorly in a loss against the Marlins on Tuesday, allowing three runs in six innings. He allowed two walks, but both were intentional. He allowed eight hits, but only one was for extra bases. He was efficient, throwing 76 pitches, 50 for strikes. But it was that one extra-base hit that really hurt him -- a leadoff triple by Dee Gordon in the sixth inning. That ignited the Marlins’ winning two-run rally.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon, who turns 35 in November, was acquired by the Nationals on Tuesday. Papelbon has 342 career saves, including 17 this year. He entered this season with a streak of nine consecutive seasons with at least 29 saves. Now that he is with a winning team in the Nationals, he figures to have the opportunities to reach 29 once again. He has a 1.59 ERA this year, which is below his excellent career mark of 2.32.

--LF Jayson Werth was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Werth, who had a fractured left wrist, had not played since May 15. He is hitting .210 with two homers and 12 RBIs. But he totaled 41 homers in his two previous seasons. He went 1-for-4 on Tuesday.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was activated off the disabled list on Tuesday. Zimmerman, who had plantar fasciitis, had not played since June 9. He is hitting .215 with five homers and 34 RBIs. But he hit a total of 51 homers from 2012 to 2013. He went 2-for-3 on Tuesday.

--LF Matt den Dekker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to make room for LF Jayson Werth, who was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Den Dekker batted .184 with two homers and five RBIs in 49 at-bats over 26 games with the Nationals this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They were aggressive. Four of their seven base hits up until that point were first-pitch fastballs. And then, when they got runners on base, they were ultra-aggressive.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, on Miami after a loss Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (plantar fasciitis in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He started swinging a bat June 23. He did some infield work June 24. Zimmerman ran bases lightly and took grounders June 30, but felt discomfort, so he eased up on his running July 1. He took batting practice and fielded grounders July 11. He took part in pregame batting practice and took throws at first base July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on July 19, then worked out with the Nationals on July 20. He played in rehab games for Harrisburg on July 21 and July 23-25 before taking a day off July 26. He was activated July 28.

--OF Jayson Werth (fractured left wrist) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 20. He took swings with a fungo bat July 4. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on July 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on July 20. He was scheduled to be examined by the Nationals’ medical staff July 27, and he was activated July 28.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24, and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 24, he had not yet been cleared to begin baseball activities.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Drew Storen (closer)

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Clint Robinson

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Emmanuel Burriss

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore