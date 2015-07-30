Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The bullpen has been a problem in Washington, where Drew Storen blew a ninth-inning lead against the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2012 playoffs.

It happened again last year to Storen, when he failed to hold a lead in Game One of the NLDS against the San Francisco Giants.

Storen has been solid so far this year, saving 29 games in 31 chances. He has a 93-94-mph fastball and uses his excellent sinker to get groundball outs. He also has a curve that breaks like a slider and has added more changeups to stifle lefty hitters.

But the Nationals, who yet again have the look of underachievers, removed Storen as their closer on Tuesday when they acquired Jonathan Papelbon from the Phillies in exchange for a Double-A pitching prospect.

Papelbon is signed through next year, too, making Storen a full-time set-up reliever.

Storen, who turns 28 on Aug. 11, is arbitration-eligible next year and under team control through 2017. He has a 1.73 ERA this year, which would be the second best of his six-year major-league career, trailing only last year’s 1.12 mark.

He also has a 1.018 WHIP, which is slightly better than his career average of 1.119. And his strikeout rate per nine innings (10.9) is the best of his career.

Clearly, this is a good pitcher that the Nationals have not given up on, but perhaps Storen can be even more effective - and under a bit less pressure -- as the eighth-inning guy who will get occasional save chances when Papelbon is unavailable.

Not that Storen seems all that pleased about losing his closer’s job.

“I‘m aware of the move,” Storen said after Tuesday’s game. “I’ve talked to (Nationals GM Mike Rizzo) about it, and I’ve talked to my agent. We’ve had some ongoing discussions. ... I‘m going to leave it at that and have no comment for right now.”

You can’t really blame Storen for being upset. He saved 43 games in 2011 and then lost his job the next year after he suffered an elbow injury. The Nationals have since used Tyler Clippard and Rafael Soriano to close before finally coming back to Storen.

Now comes Papelbon, a controversial figure in the game - who can forget his seven-game suspension last year? He blew a save against the Marlins and flipped off Phillies fans, who booed him off the field.

How Papelbon fits into the Nationals’ clubhouse remains to be seen. He will be inserted into a new team, into a hot pennant race, displacing a popular teammate from his customary role in which he had enjoyed success.

Nationals starting pitcher Jordan Zimmermann indicated that Papelbon will be welcomed. (Then again, what else was he going to say?)

“He has proven he’s good,” Zimmermann said of Papelbon. “We’re happy to have him on our team. With him and Drew in the back end of the bullpen, it makes it easier on the starters. We can go six innings and turn it over to those guys to lock it down. It’s exciting.”

The Nationals have every reason to be optimistic that this could work. Papelbon is a six-time All-Star and a 2007 World Series champion with 342 career saves. He is the career saves leader for the Red Sox and the Phillies and is 17-for-17 in save chances this year.

Papelbon, who turns 35 in November, doesn’t consistently throw 95 mph anymore. His fastball is in the 91-to-93-mph range, but he makes it work with late life on his pitches, including his slider and his splitter.

“He’s been a solid closer,” Nationals left fielder Jayson Werth said of Papelbon. “To add a guy like that strengthens our bullpen.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 10-8, 2.33 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Dan Haren, 7-6, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer will make his 21st start of the season on Thursday when the Nationals conclude their three-game series against the Marlins. Scherzer leads the Nationals with 10 wins and three complete games. He leads Washington’s starters with a 2.33 ERA and an 0.832 WHIP. He has pitched so well that how he has lost eight games this season is hard to fathom. Suffice to say, the Nationals’ injury-plagued offense has not supported Scherzer, who turned 31 on Monday. Scherzer, 101-58 in his big-league career, has never lost more than 11 games in a season. In eight losses this season, though, Washington has scored a combined total of seven runs.

--Doug Fister, 31, got the win on Wednesday against the Marlins, allowing four hits, one walk and two runs in six innings. Even with the win, Fister (4-6, 4.39 ERA) is having his worst year since he went 3-12 for Seattle in 2011. His record in the past four seasons entering 2015 was a sterling 48-26. His current ERA would be a career worst if it holds. Even in his 3-12 year with Seattle, his ERA was relatively good at 3.33. On Wednesday, though, Fister was solid. He fell behind 1-0 in the second inning but then kept his team in the game and earned the win.

--RHP Drew Storen, who is 29-for-31 in save situations this year, lost his job as Nationals closer on Tuesday when the team acquired Jonathan Papelbon. Storen, perhaps, is paying for playoff leads he lost in 2012 to the Cardinals and last year to the Giants. But Storen, who turns 28 on August 11, is arbitration eligible next year and can be a free agent after the 2016 season. He has a 1.73 ERA this year, which would be the second best of his six-year major-league career, trailing only last year’s 1.12 mark. He also has a 1.018 WHIP, which is slightly better than his career average of 1.119. And his strikeout rate per nine innings (10.9) is the best of his career.

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon was activated by Washington on Wednesday after being acquired one day earlier for RHP Nick Pivetta, who is pitching in Double-A and was ranked as the Nationals’ 10th-best prospect. Papelbon will take over the closer role for the Nationals, bumping RHP Drew Storen to a setup role.

--CF Denard Span, who has been plagued by back pain since early June, is still not able to play. It is his third injury of the year. He had surgery in March to repair a core muscle, and he suffered a knee injury in May. Then came the back injury. But even though he has been limited to 59 games this year, Span still entered Wednesday tied for the team lead with 11 steals (he has not yet been caught). He is hitting .304, which ranks third on the team. And his defense in center is above average. Span, 31, a former first-round pick of the Twins, could really help the Nationals if he is able to get healthy.

--LHP Sammy Solis was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse after the Nationals activated RHP Jonathan Papelbon. Solis had been called up July 17. He’s 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 games (13 innings pitched) with the Nationals in 2015.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just nice to have our team back. We are still missing one -- we hope (CF Denard) Span gets back real soon. It’s going to be a fun stretch for us the next two months.” -- RF Bryce Harper.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 29, he is still not able to play.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24, and made a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore