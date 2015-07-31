Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- Next stop for the Washington Nationals is New York City, for a huge three-game series against the Mets.

At stake is first place in the National League East. The Nationals, coming off a 1-0 win on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, are currently on top, but the Mets -- who are in second place -- are mounting a serious challenge.

The Mets, blessed with some terrific young arms on their pitching staff, appear to have an advantage in their remaining schedule.

New York has only 15 games remaining against teams with winning records, and 12 of them are at home.

Washington has 19 games remaining against teams with winning records, and only three of those are in D.C.

The pennant race could come down to those nine remaining Mets-Nationals head-to-head games, starting with the three this weekend, continuing with three in Washington in September and then closing the regular season with a series in New York, Oct. 2-4.

New York will throw its best three pitchers at the Nationals this weekend -- right-handers Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

The Mets will miss Nationals ace Max Scherzer but will still face left-hander Gio Gonzalez and right-handers Joe Ross and Jordan Zimmermann.

Washington has a slight edge in the season series, winning six of 10 so far. But the Nationals have perhaps been a bit fortunate, winning all four of the one-run games.

Harvey is 2-0 against the Nationals, but that is negated by the fact that Gonzalez is 2-0 against the Mets.

Oddly, Scherzer is 0-2 against the Mets while Mets All-Star deGrom is 1-2 vs. Washington.

Nationals manager Matt Williams did not comment on the Mets series -- all he would acknowledge is that his team is getting on a plane ?- and Scherzer downplayed the trip to New York.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is an important series,” Scherzer said. “But let’s not try to get ahead and say this is Sept. 15th when you are living and dying with every pitch. At this stage, you have to try to win all the games. Every series is a big series.”

RECORD: 54-46

STREAK: Won two

Next: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-4, 3.83 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 9-7, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez faces the Mets in New York on Friday, the first of a crucial three-game series between the top two teams in the National League East. Gonzalez is 2-0 against the Mets this year, including a win against his Friday opponent, Matt Harvey, earlier this month.

--RHP Max Scherzer pitched seven scoreless innings against the Marlins on Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks as the Nationals won, 1-0. He lowered his ERA to 2.22. The Marlins put a runner on second in the first, sixth and seventh innings, but could not get a clutch hit off of Scherzer. With runners in scoring position, the Marlins went 0-for-3 against Scherzer.

--RF Bryce Harper, 22, reached 84 career homers on Wednesday. Marlins manager Dan Jennings compared Harper to former Yankees great Mickey Mantle, who had exactly 84 homers at the end of the 1954 season, when he was also 22 years old. Mantle finished with 536 homers for his career. As for Harper, four of his eight multi-homer games have come against the Marlins. He went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk on Thursday and is now hitting .335.

--CF Michael Taylor, who went 2-for-2 with a walk on Thursday against the Marlins, has done a good job filling in for injured starter Denard Span. Entering Thursday, Span was fifth in the majors with a .397 batting average with runners in scoring position. He has 31 RBIs in 58 at-bats in those situations.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman homered against the Marlins on Thursday, hitting a 2-2 pitch on an 82 mph pitch from Dan Haren. It was Zimmerman’s 24th homer against the Marlins, the most he has hit against any club. Among active players, Zimmerman ranks fifth in the number of homers hit against the Marlins. It was Zimmerman’s sixth homer of the season, his first since being activated off the disabled list on Tuesday and No. 190 for his career, a Nationals record. Zimmerman also had a double, going 2-for-4.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (oblique) made a rehab start at Triple-A on Wednesday night, allowing three runs in four innings while striking out five. There is no timetable yet for his return. But time is running out on Strasburg, 27, who is having the worst year of his career at 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA. Can he salvage this season? That remains to be seen. But Strasburg, who will be a free agent after next season, no longer looks the superstar he seemed destined to become when he was the first pick in the 2009 draft. He went 15-6 in 2012 and 14-11 last year, but now he has hit a roadblock.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29, but there was no timetable for his return.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore