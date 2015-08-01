Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- Bryce Harper has been lauded for the maturity he’s shown, on and off the field, this season. But the Washington Nationals’ right fielder picked a bad time Friday night to lapse into old habits.

Harper was ejected for arguing a called third strike call in the 11th inning of the Nationals’ 2-1, 12-inning loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The whiff ended an 0-for-5 night for Harper, who immediately started screaming at home plate umpire Jerry Meals after Meals called him out on a pitch by Mets right-hander Hansel Robles that looked to be a smidge off the outer part of the plate.

Meals actually gave Harper a few seconds to yell before he tossed him. Harper said he was frustrated by what the Nationals felt were consistently poor calls by Meals.

“He had been doing it all night,” Harper said. “I told him what I said and that was it. Just sticking up for my team, and myself at the same time. He was bad all night.”

That wasn’t a good enough explanation for Nationals manager Matt Williams, who had already used three of his five bench players. First baseman Clint Robinson pinch-hit in the eighth inning and was hit by a pitch, after which he was lifted for a pinch-runner, infielder Danny Espinosa. Infielder Tyler Moore pinch-hit in the 10th inning.

“He needs to stay in the baseball game.” Williams said. “We’re down. Clint got hit, pinch-ran Espy, we scored the tying run, that burns two guys there. Pinch-hit ‘T-Mo.’ He needs to stay in the baseball game.”

Especially with the way Harper has been playing. The 22-year-old has managed to rein in the fire that made him an easy target for umpires and opposing fans alike in his first three major league seasons while also finally reaching his full potential. Even after his hitless effort Friday, Harper leads the National League with 29 homers and a .679 slugging percentage while ranking among the top 10 in batting average (.330), RBIs (68) and on-base percentage (.458).

“At that stage of the game -- I mean, I want him to stay in every game,” Williams said. “We talked about it. We’ll talk about it again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 2-3, 3.03 ERA) at Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 10-6, 2.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Ross will look to become the second member of his family to beat the New York Mets this week when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Citi Field. Ross’ older brother, San Diego Padres RHP Tyson Ross, earned the win after allowing two runs over five innings in the Padres’ 7-3 win on Wednesday. The younger Ross took the loss in his most recent start last Sunday, when he allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings as the Nationals fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-1. It was the fifth time in as many big league starts that Ross has allowed three runs or less. This will be Ross’ second start against the Mets. He took the loss July 21, when he gave up three runs (two earned) over 6 1/3 innings as the Nationals fell, 7-2, at Nationals Park.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) is expected to make his second and likely final rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. Strasburg, who was injured during his start for the Nationals July 4 and went on the disabled list the next day, pitched for Syracuse on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs over four innings while throwing 64 pitches. He is expected to throw 80-85 pitches on Monday. Strasburg is 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA for the Nationals and has made just 13 starts due to neck and oblique injuries.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder soreness) is seeking a second opinion after suffering lingering soreness during a recent throwing session. Carpenter was placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12. The Nationals hope the visit to the doctor by Carpenter will give them an idea of when he can resume throwing. Carpenter is 0-1 this season with a 4.30 ERA in 30 games between the Nationals and New York Yankees, who dealt him to Washington on June 11.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) continues to work with a physical therapist in Washington, D.C. Manager Matt Williams said Friday that Span, who was placed on the disabled list July 10 (retroactive to July 7), is working on strengthening his core muscles. Span underwent a pair of “core muscle” surgeries during the winter and didn’t debut for the Nationals this season until April 19. Williams expects Span to be evaluated soon by Nationals doctors, after which he may be cleared to resume baseball activities. Span is hitting .304 with five homers, 22 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 59 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s one game. It could have been a 3-1 game in nine (innings). It counts the same.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after an extra-innings loss to the Mets on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington D.C. undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29, but there was no timetable for his return. He is scheduled to make a second rehab start for Syracuse on Aug. 3.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20, and he was close to pitching off a mound. But he continued to feel soreness in the shoulder and was expected to seek a second opinion in early August.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore