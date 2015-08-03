Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

NEW YORK -- The Washington Nationals won’t see the New York Mets for another 36 days. They wouldn’t mind not seeing the Mets’ trio of ace right-handed pitchers until at least next season.

The Nationals fell into a virtual tie for first place Sunday night when Mets right-handed pitcher Noah Syndergaard threw eight strong innings as New York completed a three-game series sweep at Citi Field with a 5-2 win.

It is the first time since June 19 that Washington is not alone in first place.

The Mets synced up their post-All-Star-break rotation so that the same three pitchers in the same order -- right-handers Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Syndergaard -- would face the Nationals in a pair of three-game series, the first of which took place July 20-22.

“We saw all three of their horses twice in the matter of two weeks,” said Washington right fielder Bryce Harper, who went 3-for-13 in the latest series.

The Nationals, meanwhile, countered with left-hander Gio Gonzalez, right-hander Joe Ross and right-hander Jordan Zimmermann. Washington went 2-4 in the six games and needed an eighth-inning comeback to beat the Mets on July 22 in Nationals Park.

However, the Nationals still have their aces up their sleeves for what should be a pair of pivotal final series against the Mets. The Nationals host the Mets Sept. 7-9 before heading to Citi Field for the final three games of the regular season, Oct. 2-4.

”They haven’t seen (Max) Scherzer since day one,“ Harper said of the Nationals’ right-handed Opening Day starter. ”We still have ‘Stras’ (injured right-handed Stephen Strasburg) coming back.

“The Mets are a great team. It’s definitely going to be a lot of fun down the stretch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-49

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 2-0, 2.25 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 4-6, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Doug Fister will look to win two straight starts for the first time this season when he takes the mound for the Nationals on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Diamondbacks at Nationals Park. Fister earned the victory last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings as the Nationals beat the Marlins 7-2. It was Fister’s first win since June 25. Fister hasn’t won back-to-back starts since he ended last season by winning his final four starts. This will be Fister’s second career start against the Diamondbacks. He didn’t factor into the decision the first time he opposed Arizona on May 14, 2014, when Fister allowed one run over seven innings in the Nationals’ 5-1 win at Chase Field.

--2B Anthony Rendon ended a home run drought of more than 10 months Sunday night, when he hit a solo shot in the first inning of the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Mets. Rendon, who finished 3-for-4 and missed the cycle by a triple, hadn’t homered since Sept. 26, 2014. He has played in just 26 of the Nationals’ 103 games this season due to knee and quad injuries. Rendon is hitting .286 with one homer and seven RBIs.

--3B Yunel Escobar hit a solo homer Sunday in the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Mets. It was the lone hit in four at-bats for Escobar, who hit .308 (4-for-13) in the three-game series. Escobar ranks seventh in the National League with a .314 batting average and also has six homers and 32 RBIs in 92 games.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was done in by an untimely spate of homers Sunday night, when he served up three blasts in a five-pitch span in the Nationals’ 5-2 loss to the Mets. The three homers provided all of New York’s runs. Zimmermann didn’t allow a hit until RF Curtis Granderson’s two-out, two-run shot. Mets 2B Daniel Murphy homered on the following pitch. Two pitches later, CF Yoenis Cespedes singled, and 1B Lucas Duda hit the next pitch for a two-run homer. Zimmermann, who hadn’t allowed three homers in a game since Aug. 19, 2013, allowed the five runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. He is 8-7 with a 3.54 ERA in a team-high 22 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Starting to win ballgames starts tomorrow. That’s as far ahead as we look. Our business is to try to win ballgames from here on out.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Nationals were swept in a three-game weekend series by the Nationals, leaving the two teams tied for first place in the National League East.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29, and he is scheduled to make a second rehab start for Syracuse on Aug. 3.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He continued to feel soreness in the shoulder in early August and was expected to seek a second opinion.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore