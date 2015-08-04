Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Nationals right-hander Doug Fister was informed that for the first time since June 19, Washington is no longer in first place in the National League East.

“That’s not good,” he said after a few seconds of silence. “But it is not the end of the season.”

Fister was tagged with the loss as he gave up a season-high three homers in a 6-4 setback to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday. Washington allowed a season-high four homers. Meanwhile, the Mets won 12-1 in Miami over the Marlins to take a one game lead over the Nationals.

Washington, which lost its fourth game in a row, went 20-5 from late April to late May. Take away that one-month stretch, and the Nationals are 34-45 this season after many picked them to be a World Series contender.

The Nationals returned home Monday after a rough road trip, 3-7 on a three-city tour to face the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Marlins and the Mets.

Washington is a different-looking team even though it made just one trade while away from Nationals Park.

Three of the everyday players -- infielder Anthony Rendon, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and left fielder Jayson Werth -- came off the disabled list and joined the team on the road since the Nationals left the nation’s capital less than two weeks ago.

Zimmerman started at first and Rendon was at second Monday, while Werth got the night off before he was retired as a pinch hitter in the ninth.

However, the rust is showing, and the Nationals’ offense was dormant before a four-run rally in the ninth Monday.

Catcher Wilson Ramos was hitless in 17 at-bats before a single in the ninth. He is batting .235.

Werth is hitting .203, Zimmerman is batting .211, and shortstop Ian Desmond, a Silver Slugger winner in the past, is batting .217.

The one trade Washington did make on the road trip was acquiring closer Jonathan Papelbon from the Philadelphia Phillies for minor league pitcher Nick Pivetta. The arrival of Papelbon means former closer Drew Storen will now be used in a setup role for manager Matt Williams.

Williams received some criticism for not using Papelbon and Storen during the three-game series in New York even though the Nationals didn’t have the lead late in the games.

Storen pitched Monday with the score 5-0, throwing a scoreless eighth inning. Papelbon came on in the top of the ninth and gave up a solo homer to Jake Lamb. Neither had pitched since July 30 at Miami.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-50

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 2-3, 3.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-8, 2.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) made a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse against Pawtucket, the top farm team of the Red Sox. He gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings with an impressive 11 strikeouts and no walks while throwing 85 pitches, 55 for strikes. Strasburg has been on the disabled list since July 5. His next start could come for the Nationals, who have been using rookie RHP Joe Ross in his rotation spot.

--OF Denard Span (back spasms) worked out Monday at Nationals Park. “He will take light BP in the next few days,” manager Matt Williams said. “He has had no spasms so far.” Span has been on the disabled list since July 7.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) is back on a throwing program after a brief setback. “He is building back up,” manager Matt Williams said. Carpenter has been out since July 12.

--OF Jayson Werth, who came off the disabled list July 28 after recovering from a left wrist contusion, did not start Monday. Werth was retired as a pinch hitter in the ninth.

--RHP Max Scherzer will start Tuesday in the second game of the series against Arizona. It will be the third time he faces his former team, and the second time this season. He is 2-0 with a 1.29 ERA vs. the Diamondbacks. He threw seven shutout innings at Miami in his most recent start.

--RHP Doug Fister gave up a season-high three homers and was tagged with the loss Monday. He allowed eight hits and five runs in six innings against Arizona. Fister has not won at home in more than a month.

--C Wilson Ramos is struggling at the plate, and his average is down to .235. He was hitless in 17 trips to the plate before he singled in the ninth inning Monday.

--INF Anthony Rendon, who hit his first homer Sunday at New York, was hitless in three at-bats Monday. His average fell to .277.

--3B Yunel Escobar, who hit a single in the fourth inning Monday, has a hit in five of his past six games. He is batting .312 this year but has seen his average dip in the past few weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These guys are good hitters. I have to respect that.” -- RHP Doug Fister, after giving up three home runs Monday in the Nationals’ 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he was due to take light batting practice during the week of Aug. 3-9.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29 and Aug. 3.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore