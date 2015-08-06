Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The projected eight everyday players for the Nationals have not taken the field together for any game this year.

But that could happen this month if everything goes well for Washington and center fielder Denard Span, who has been on the disabled list since July 10 due to back tightness.

Span hit in the cage on Wednesday -- the third day in a row he has done that -- and took groundballs and also hit on the field and took flyballs in the outfield before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“Today was a step in the right direction,” Span said. “It felt good.”

Span said he will see how he feels Thursday and manager Matt Williams said the left-handed hitter could take live batting practice and maybe even run the bases later this week.

Span is hitting .304 with 11 steals in as many tries. Last year, he set career highs in doubles with 39 and also set a Nationals mark with hits in a season with 184 while he hit .302. The Nationals have a winning record with Span in the lineup and a losing record when he is out.

The Nationals certainly need a lift from someone, be it player or manager or coach.

Washington lost for the fifth time in six games Wednesday, falling 11-4 to the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was their fifth loss in six games and they fell two games back of the red-hot New York Mets.

“In the beginning of the season, if you’d told me we were two games back with 55 games to go, I would’ve taken it any day of the week,” said right fielder Bryce Harper. “I don’t think you can have a bad mentality or bad mind ... we’re still going, still doing what we’re doing, and just gotta get to swinging it and get comfortable and really just try to go about ... every single day. And laugh and try to enjoy the game. That’s all that matters.”

“Try to enjoy the game,” he added. “Trying to laugh, trying to smile. There’s bigger things than just baseball in life. Just come in, clean slate every single day and worry about what you can do to help your team win that day. If that’s your first at-bat or your fourth at-bat, it don’t matter.”

After this year, Span will be a free agent and it appears he will leave the Nationals, who have groomed Michael A. Taylor as the next center fielder.

Taylor has been playing center with Span out and Taylor also played left field earlier this year when Jayson Werth was on the disabled list. Taylor hit a two-run homer Wednesday.

Other everyday regulars who have spent time on the DL this year include first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and infielder Anthony Rendon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 7-7, 4.95 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 2-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez started at home Wednesday against Arizona. He went five innings and was not involved in the decision as he allowed eight hits and two runs with one walk and seven strikeouts. “I felt great. Can’t do nothing about their contact. Every ball they hit felt like they were putting it in play. That’s just basically it,” he said. “As a starting pitcher, you want to continue as long as possible, help out as much as possible, try to give your bullpen as much rest as possible. But it just sucks. I’ve got to do better than five innings.”

--3B Yunel Escobar led off the game with a long double to center after he led off the game on Monday with a homer. He ended the night with two hits and is hitting .317.

--RHP Joe Ross will start Thursday afternoon in the series finale against Arizona. He is a former San Diego minor league player and will make his first start against a team from the National League West. He has allowed just 32 hits in his first 39 innings of work in the majors with an impressive 40 strikeouts with just four walks.

--SS Ian Desmond did not make the start as INF Danny Espinosa made the start at shortstop. Desmond is hitting .189 in his last 30 games and his average is down to .214. Desmond did not play Wednesday.

--INF Danny Espinosa got the start Wednesday at shortstop as slumping SS Ian Desmond got the night off. Espinosa was hitless in four at-bats and is hitting .246.

--OF Jayson Werth had a sacrifice fly in the first inning. But he was hitless in three trips and his average fell to .200.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman had a sacrifice fly in the first inning, just like Jayson Werth. And just like Werth, Zimmerman was hitless in next three at-bats and his average fell to .210.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) threw a bullpen session about four hours before the Aug. 5 game. He has been on the DL since July 5 and could pitch for Washington at home this weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) hit in the cage on August 5 -- the third day in a row he has done that -- and took groundballs and also hit on the field and took flyballs in the outfield before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think we will have a conversation tomorrow. We have lots of games left.” -- Nationals manager Matt Williams, after Washington allowed the most runs (11) in a home game this year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and hit in the cage for the third day in a row Aug. 5.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29 and Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session about four hours before the Aug. 5 game. He could pitch for Washington at home the weekend of Aug. 8-9.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Doug Fister

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Aaron Barrett

RHP Tanner Roark

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore