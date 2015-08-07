Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Stephen Strasburg is ready to come off the disabled list, and he will start for the Washington Nationals on Saturday against the visiting Colorado Rockies.

The 27-year-old right-hander has been out since July 5 due to a left oblique strain. Strasburg made a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Syracuse, then threw a bullpen session Wednesday at Nationals Park.

In 13 starts for Washington this year, Strasburg is 5-5 with a 5.16 ERA.

With Strasburg’s return to the rotation, veteran right-hander Doug Fister will head to the bullpen, manager Matt Williams announced Thursday.

Rookie Joe Ross, who made his seventh major league start Thursday, will stay in the rotation. Ross is 3-3 with a 2.80 ERA, this year while Fister, a pending free agent, is 4-7 with a 4.60 ERA in 15 starts after winning 16 games last year and finishing with a 2.41 ERA.

Fister made his last start Monday, the same day Strasburg pitched for Syracuse, and was tagged with the loss against the Diamondbacks. He left the clubhouse Thursday after Washington’s 8-3 win over Arizona and was not available to reporters.

“He will do what he can to help us win,” Williams said of Fister. “It’s a difficult task. He’s willing to do it.”

Teammates also said Fister, in his second season with Washington, was willing to help out in the bullpen.

“Doug is a professional. I wouldn’t expect him to say anything else,” said first baseman Clint Robinson, who hit a three-run homer Thursday.

Veteran reliever Matt Thornton echoed those sentiments. “Doug is a professional. He’s a standup guy, he’s a team guy. He is probably not happy about (the move).”

Veteran Nationals right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is slated to pitch at home Friday against the Rockies, and ace Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch Sunday.

Ross allowed just one run in six innings Thursday, and he has 47 strikeouts and four walks in his first six starts. This is his first year in the Washington system, and he could be shut down on an innings limit at some point.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Jorge De La Rosa, 7-4, 4.87 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 8-7, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman got the day off -- his first since coming off the disabled list July 28. However, he had a pinch-hit double in the seventh to give the Nationals a 5-3 lead over the Diamondbacks. Zimmerman has still not found his timing; he is hitting .213 this year.

--1B Clint Robinson got the start in place of Ryan Zimmerman. He was hitless in four at-bats before belting a three-run homer in the eighth. “I put a good swing on it,” he said. Robinson, a 30-year-old rookie, is now hitting .265 with five homers in limited action.

--SS Ian Desmond was back in the starting lineup Thursday after he got a day off Wednesday. He hit a solo homer and also had a double, raising his average to .217.

--RHP Joe Ross went six innings against Arizona, giving up five hits and one walk with no walks and seven strikeouts to even his mark to 3-3. Manager Matt Williams announced after the game Ross will stay in the rotation while veteran RHP Doug Fister heads to the bullpen as RHP Stephen Strasburg comes off the disabled list to start Saturday. “I felt good. I want to try and continue to help the team win,” Ross said.

--RHP Aaron Barrett was sent to Triple-A Syracuse one day after he gave up four hits and three runs while getting one out in the sixth. He has a 4.60 ERA in his second big league season.

--RHP Blake Treinen was called up from Triple-A Syracuse as RHP Aaron Barrett was sent down. Treinen is 2-2 with a 4.29 ERA with the Nationals this year, and he did not allow a run in six games and 12 innings in his latest stint at Triple-A. Treinen came on in the ninth Thursday and retired three of the four batters he faced. “A little edge on him,” fellow reliever Matt Thornton said.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Friday at home against the Rockies. Zimmermann is 3-2 with a 3.80 ERA in his past seven starts. In his last start, against the Mets in New York on Sunday, he gave up three homers in one inning. He is 5-0 with a 2.20 ERA in his career against Colorado.

--RHP Drew Storen, the Nationals’ former closer, had retired 19 batters in a row before giving up a walk with two outs in the eighth Thursday. He got the next batter, and he now has a 1.52 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a total team effort. The hits haven’t been there for us.” -- 1B Clint Robinson, after the Nationals’ 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29 and Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 5 game, and he will be activated for an Aug. 8 start.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore