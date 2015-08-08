Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Doug Fister, 31, has made just three outings out of the bullpen in his major-league career, which began in 2009 with the Seattle Mariners.

Since then he has made 167 starts with Seattle, the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals.

And now, one season after winning 16 games with an ERA of 2.41, he is in the bullpen in his second year in Washington.

Fister admits the adjustment is not easy. The move was announced Thursday by manager Matt Williams.

“There is no schedule when it comes to the bullpen,” said Fister, who is expected to pitch in long relief. “If my name is called, I will be ready.”

Fister leaves the rotation as Stephen Strasburg is slated to come off the disabled list and start at home Saturday against the Colorado Rockies. Strasburg is 5-5 with an ERA of 5.16 in 15 starts this year.

The Nationals could have sent rookie Joe Ross back to the minors or the bullpen and leave Fister in the rotation. But Ross is 3-3 with an ERA of 2.80 in seven starts while Fister is 4-7, 4.60 in 15 starts.

So Williams had to tell Fister he was the odd man out.

“It is not a fun message,” said Fister, who added he is willing to help the team win games.

Said Williams: “It is going to be an adjustment for him. He is ready.”

Fister, who began the 2014 season on the disabled list, started 25 games last season for the Nationals, who got him in a trade with Tigers before the 2014 campaign.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander from California is 64-63 in his career.

“We will try to get him as much work as we can. It is going to be a challenge,” Williams said.

How did the second-year manager handle the conversation with Fister about the move?

“It is honesty with him. It is not easy. He handled it with professionalism,” Williams said.

Fister did not pitch Friday in a 5-4 win as former closer Drew Storen gave up a grand slam in the eighth to Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez. The Nationals have lost six of their last eight.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-52

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Eddie Butler, 3-8, 5.45 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 5-5, 5.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Bryce Harper has progressed in his ability to take walks this year. Last year he walked just 38 times in 352 at-bats. In his first 347 at-bats this year he has 81 walks. He drove in a run in the first Friday, singled and scored in the fourth and walked and scored in the sixth. Harper also walked in the seventh but struck out to end the game in the ninth. The Nationals have lost six of their last eight games but Harper does not seem too concerned. “We have a great lineup,” he said.

--INF Anthony Rendon got the day off as Danny Espinosa made the start at second. “He is a little sore,” manager Matt Williams said of Rendon, who came off the DL on July 25 with a left quad strain.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started Friday against the Rockies and stayed unbeaten in nine career starts against them. He gave up one run in 6 2/3 innings while throwing 106 pitches. He allowed just four hits and no walks with six strikeouts. Zimmermann is now 9-7 this year after he had allowed 11 runs in his previous three starts.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg is slated to come off the disabled list and start on Saturday for the Nationals against Colorado. He went on the DL on July 5 with a left oblique strain. He has made 13 starts this year and pitched 61 innings and allowed 73 hits. Last year he led the National League in strikeouts with 242 and had an ERA of 3.14.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is a great competitor for us. I am not worried about him at all.” - Nationals 2B Danny Espinosa, on reliever Drew Storen, who gave up a grand slam to Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29 and Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 5 game, and he will be activated for an Aug. 8 start.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Dan Uggla

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore