Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals ended a subpar homestand Sunday against Colorado with a 6-4 loss, giving the Rockies two wins in three games over Washington.

The Nationals went 3-4 on the homestand, including a split of four games with Arizona Diamondbacks. Colorado and Arizona entered Sunday a combined 19 games under .500.

And now a challenging and perhaps crucial three-city road trip begins Monday for Washington, which remains 1 1/2 games back of the first-place New York Mets.

The road trip begins with a series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers on Monday.

“It is five and one half hours (to Los Angeles) so it is always better when you win,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

But that didn’t happen as former Drew Storen allowed two runs in the eighth on Sunday as the Rockies came back to win. Storen gave up a grand slam to Carlos Gonzalez in the eighth inning Friday in a loss.

“There is no reason we can’t win,” said starting pitcher Max Scherzer, who gave up a season-high three homers Sunday. “It leaves a sour taste in your mouth. We have to play better baseball. You have to win all of these games” no matter the opponent.

The Nationals could have taken the lead in the seventh but Anthony Rendon was thrown out at the plate for the second out on a single by Ryan Zimmerman. Had Rendon been held at third the Nationals would have had runners on first and third with one out and Jayson Werth at the plate in a 4-4 game.

“We are going to play it aggressively,” Williams said.

After three games against the Dodgers, Washington will play four games in San Francisco and then three games in Denver against the Rockies.

It will be the second straight road trip of 10 games for the Nationals, who are 26-30 on the road.

Scherzer was asked about the long road trip after the Sunday loss. “It never feels good to lose. No one is really happy,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 8-4, 3.75 ERA) at Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 6-6, 3.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Aaron Barrett was put on the 15-day disabled list with a right elbow sprain after the Nationals voided his option. He had been sent to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday. Manager Matt Williams said Sunday that Barrett did not tell the Nationals about his injury until after he had been sent to Triple-A.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) told reporters Saturday he is not sure if he will be able to play the rest of the season. “I‘m just winging it. I don’t have a game plan. It’s been rough,” he said. Manager Matt Williams hopes Span can work out in Viera, Fla., while the Nationals are on a west coast road trip that starts Monday. Span is hitting .304. Washington is 11 games over .500 when he is in the lineup and eight games under when he is not.

--RHP Max Scherzer pitched against the Rockies on Sunday in the series finale. He went six innings and gave up four runs, including a season-high three homers, and did not figure in the decision as the Nationals lost, 6-4. “It was one of those games where you can’t beat yourself up,” said Scherzer, whose ERA jumped to 2.44.

--INF Yunel Escobar was back in the lineup at third after he missed Saturday’s game with an illness. He was hitless in five at-bats and his average is now at .307 after being around .330 just a few weeks ago.

--OF Jayson Werth was back in the starting lineup Sunday after he got the day off Saturday. He had two hits, including a homer, but struck out in the ninth with the bases loaded in a 6-4 loss. Werth is batting .197 this year.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman hit solo homers in his first two trips to the plate Sunday. He ended up with three hits and is now hitting .227 with nine homers.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) was put on the disabled list Sunday to make room for RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 25-man roster. Uggla is hitting .191 in 110 at-bats.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start on Monday for the Nationals. He will make the start on the road against the Dodgers as Washington begins a three-city road trip. In his last start at home with Arizona, he did not factor in the decision in an 11-4 loss on Wednesday.

--RHP Drew Storen gave up two runs in the eighth in a 6-4 loss Sunday. The former closer gave up a grand slam in a loss Friday to the Rockies. “I gave up some groundballs and they found holes,” Storen said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “There is no reason we can’t win. It leaves a sour taste in your mouth.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, of the series loss to the Rockies.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29 and Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 5 game, and was activated for an Aug. 8 start.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) was put on the disabled list Aug. 9 to make room for RHP Stephen Strasburg on the 25-man roster.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He hopes to work out in Viera, Fla., the spring training home of the Nationals, while the team is on the west coast.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg (

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Tyler Moore