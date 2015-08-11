Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

LOS ANGELES -- It is business as usual, Ian Desmond says. At least that is what the Washington Nationals shortstop would lead you to believe about his second-half hitting surge.

Desmond is sizzling since the All-Star break. The Los Angeles Dodgers got a glimpse of his power firsthand Monday night, as Desmond homered twice in Washington’s 8-3 victory at Dodger Stadium.

“I feel good,” Desmond said. “It’s just nice to get some wins.”

That’s your secret?

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman added more perspective.

“Ian’s been swinging the bat well the last couple of weeks,” said Zimmerman, who hasn’t been shabby either, driving in at least one run in eight consecutive games and hitting safely in the past five. “I’ve been playing with Ian a long time, and he’s going to continue to grind it out, play hard, and that’s why he’s earned the respect that he has with our players. I don’t think anyone is pulling for him harder than guys in this clubhouse.”

Desmond, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs against Los Angeles, is batting .315 (23-for-73) with seven home runs, two doubles, a triple and 16 RBIs in 20 games since July 20. That stretch helped him wipe out a miserable first half, including a June swoon when he hit just .161 and struck out 33 times in 93 at-bats. His batting average is now .224 overall.

He says it isn’t about him or his hitting. It is about winning.

“It doesn’t matter, we won the game tonight,” said Desmond, when asked about his two home runs, giving him 14 on the season. “This is going to be a big road trip for us. It’s good to get it started with a ‘W.'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-3, 2.80 ERA) at Dodgers (RHP Zack Greinke, 11-2, 1.71 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez, who is 5-0 in his past eight starts, scattered seven hits with six strikeouts and a walk in eight shutout innings Monday as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 8-3. “I just thought he was in command the whole night,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “The key for him is pitch count early, keeping it down as we spoke about today. That allowed him to get through eight. He pitched really well.” A sharp curveball enhanced Gonzalez’s effectiveness and put a lid on the Dodgers’ offense.

--SS Ian Desmond homered twice in the Nationals’ win over the Dodgers. It was the second multi-homer game in Desmond’s career and the first since he had one against the Marlins in 2010. Desmond went 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

--RF Bryce Harper went 1-for-5 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Harper has reached base in 36 of the past 37 games.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI. Zimmerman extended his string of games with RBIs to eight in a row.

--OF Denard Span won’t be heading to Viera, Fla., where he was scheduled to work out as he recovers from a back injury. Bad weather in the Viera area forced the club to postpone Span’s trip until possibly next week, manager Matt Williams said. Span has missed 16 games since going on the disabled list with tightness in his back July 10 (retroactive to July 7). He experienced a setback Thursday but was scheduled to begin working out again in Florida.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I hate taking credit. Credit goes to (C Jose) Lobaton and the guys that played their hearts out today. Offense, defense, everybody just looked great tonight.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, who threw eight shutout innings Monday as the Nationals beat the Dodgers 8-3.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (left oblique strain) went on the 15-day disabled list July 5. He threw on July 16, July 17 and July 20. He threw a bullpen session July 21 and experienced no pain. He threw a simulated game July 24. He made rehab starts for Triple-A Syracuse on July 29 and Aug. 3. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 5 game, and was activated for an Aug. 8 start.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He hopes to work out in Viera, Fla., during the week of Aug. 17-23.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on 15-day the disabled list Aug. 8.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 29, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He underwent surgery May 2 to repair a ruptured tendon. He started taking batting practice in mid-July, and he could return before the end of the season. He reported to the Nationals’ spring training facility in Viera, Fla., on July 23 to prepare for an eventual rehab assignment.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF/INF Tyler Moore