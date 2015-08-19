Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Jayson Werth led off for the first time since April 19, 2013, one of two times he batted first that season.

But in the second half of the 2012 season, Werth made 38 starts hitting first in 2012 and batted .309 (46-for-149) with 13 doubles, one triple, two homers and 12 RBIs. He had an OPS of .838 OPS in that first spot in the order.

Werth missed 61 games due to a left wrist contusion that put him on the disabled list from May 16-July 28. He entered Monday having gone 9-for-62 (.145) since coming off the disabled list with one homer, six RBIs, a .203 on-base percentage and .445 OPS.

The Nationals entered Monday with six straight losses and just nine wins in their past 29 games. Harkening back to Werth’s stretch hitting leadoff in 2012 that began about mid-August, manager Matt Williams said, “Little bit of familiar territory for him. He came back from a previous wrist injury in 2012 and hit leadoff and did really well. Take a little pressure off (him) in that regard. Not expected to drive the ball but he works the count and goes deep in counts. Give our guys a little extra chance to see pitches early. Hopefully it gets him going and gets us going, too.”

Williams’ remarks came before the Nationals beat the Rockies 15-6. Werth had a season-high six plate appearances and went 2-for-5 with a double, walk and three runs scored. Asked how the extra at-bats he’ll get leading off will help him get in an offensive groove, Werth said after the game, “That’s probably the biggest thing. The other night hitting seventh, I got three plate appearances and felt like I pinch hit three times. I think right now, the more looks I can get, the better. Technically, I don’t think I‘m that far off. Timing-wise, it’s still just a tick off. So I think the more at-bats will help.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 6-6, 4.62 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 7-5, 4.75 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper established career highs with four walks and four runs scored. He has reached base safely in 40 of his past 43 games. And during this stretch, Harper has 46 hits and 34 walks, five intentional, in 186 plate appearances. Harper has reached base safely in 101 of the 111 games he has played in this season and leads the majors with an on-base percentage of .455.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman broke a hitless streak of 17 consecutive at-bats with a double in the second and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two walks. Zimmerman entered the game 3-for-23 on the Nationals’ current 10-game road trip that began Aug. 10 at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

--LF Jayson Werth batted leadoff for the first time since April 2013 and went 2-for-5 with a double, walk and three runs scored.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann allowed a career-high-tying three home runs while allowing nine hits and six runs, four earned, in six innings with one walk and six strikeouts. In 10 career starts against the Rockies, Zimmermann is 6-0 with a 2.51 ERA (61 innings, 17 earned runs).

--CF Denard Span (back tightness) went 2-for-3 and played five innings for Hagerstown in his second rehab game after playing three innings Sunday in center field for Class A Potomac and going 0-for-2. Span, who has missed 35 games, was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 10 retroactive to July 7. He missed the first 12 games of the season with a right abdominal strain before coming off the disabled list April 19. In 59 games this season, Span is hitting .304 with a .367 on-base percentage, 37 runs scored and 11 stolen bases.

--3B Yunel Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and four runs scored. The four RBIs are a season high and his most since he drove in four runs Sept. 11, 2014, at the New York Yankees.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve got a long, hard road ahead of us. We dug ourselves a pretty good hole here. We just got to keep plugging away, keep grinding it out. We got a great group. We believe in our talent, and we believe in each other. At the end of the day, we just need to win games -- that’s it.” -- LF Jayson Werth. The Nationals sit 4 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the National League East.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He had a setback the first week in August but as of Aug. 12, began throwing, running and doing some light swinging. He played three innings in an injury-rehab stint at Class A Potomac on Aug. 16. He played five innings in his second rehab game on Aug. 18.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. As of Aug. 12, he had been throwing on flat ground and could throw a bullpen session soon.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF/INF Tyler Moore