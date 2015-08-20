Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Stephen Strasburg is 7-6 this season with a 4.22 ERA, statistics that are accurate but deceptive as far as how dominant the Washington Nationals right-hander has been recently.

On Wednesday, he held the Colorado Rockies to two hits in seven innings, struck out five and didn’t issue a walk while allowing one unearned run in Washington’s 4-1 victory.

Strasburg beat the Rockies for the second time in three starts since coming off the disabled list Aug. 8 after missing 28 games with a left oblique strain. In those three starts since he returned to the active roster, Strasburg is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA. He has two walks and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings.

In his Aug. 8 start against the Rockies at Washington, Strasburg allowed three hits and one run in seven innings with no walks and 12 strikeouts.

At Coors Field on Wednesday, Strasburg threw 93 pitches, 68 strikes, and earned his 50th career win. He is the third Nationals pitcher to reach that milestone. Jordan Zimmermann has 66 wins, and Gio Gonzalez has 51.

Strasburg retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced, including the final 10.

“I think teams try to get me early,” Strasburg said, “because I know when I get a feeling, when I start to settle down, command all my pitches, it’s a little bit tougher.”

Strasburg also won for the first time at Coors Field, where in his previous starts, he was 0-2 with a 5.56 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-59

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-9, 2.73 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 2-1, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-5 with a double and a run Wednesday at Colorado. He tied his career high with his 26th double and had his 35th multi-hit game of the season. Harper is batting .311 (19-for-61) in August with a hit in 14 of his 17 games. He has reached base 41 of his past 44 games.

--LF Jayson Werth went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run triple that broke a 1-1 tie. For the first time this season, he had multiple extra-base hits in one game. He hit leadoff for the second straight game, and in those games, Werth is 4-for-10 with two doubles, one triple, two RBIs and one walk.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) began his rehab assignment at high Class A Potomac and allowed one run, one hit and one walk in one inning, throwing 15 pitches, 10 strikes. Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) began his rehab assignment at low Class A Hagerstown, playing five innings and going 0-for-2 with a walk. Uggla was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

--CF Denard Span (back tightness) had the option of serving as the designated hitter Wednesday but chose to play center field for low Class A Hagerstown in his third rehab game. He went 2-for-2 with a walk and played five innings after playing three innings Sunday and five innings Tuesday in center field. He was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season retroactive to July 7.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He went out there from pitch one to the last pitch that he threw -- it was total control of the game. He knew exactly what he wanted to do and executed it.” -- RHP Jonathan Papelbon, on RHP Stephen Strasburg, who got the win Wednesday as the Nationals beat the Rockies 4-1.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He had a setback the first week in August but as of Aug. 12, he was throwing, running and doing some light swinging. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 16, then moved his rehab to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF/INF Tyler Moore