Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Coming off two disappointing starts, Washington’s Max Scherzer made progress. But not enough, as it turned out, and he lost his third straight start when the Colorado Rockies beat the Nationals 3-2.

Scherzer gave up a season-high six earned runs in a season-low three innings in his last start Friday at San Francisco and in the start before that against the Rockies in Washington allowed a season-high three homers and four runs in six innings.

On Thursday, Scherzer pitched into the seventh, leaving after allowing a leadoff single to Jose Reyes, who scored what turned out to be the winning run. Scherzer yielded eight hits and three runs in six innings with three walks, one intentional, and seven strikeouts.

“It’s just frustrating,” Scherzer said of his outing, “because I felt like it was good but it wasn’t good enough. I made the adjustment. My arm slot was higher, felt like I was on top of the ball, felt like my changeup was back but they were able to find a couple holes and sometimes that led to bigger innings. Just couldn’t control those innings.”

Scherzer finished with seven strikeouts, giving him 201 for the season in 171 innings and his fourth straight season with 200 or more strikeouts.

“Piling up strikeouts, that’s part of my game,” Scherzer said. “I plan for it and try to do it. To do it at this part of the season shows a lot of success in a lot of different areas. I just got to get back on track and keep going forward and keep pitching well no matter what. It’s not always about the strikeouts, it’s about how well you pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-60

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 9-9, 3.61 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Michael Taylor tied the game at 2 with a two-run homer to left-center in the seventh off Yohan Flande. MLB.com’s Statcast measured the blast at 493 feet, making it the longest homer in the major leagues this season. The previous longest was a 483-foot shot hit by Seattle’s Nelson Cruz on April 29 at Texas off Wandy Rodriguez.

--RF Bryce Harper went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. He has a hit in 15 of his 18 games this month while going 21-for-64 (.328). Harper has a hit in 23 of his past 27 games, going 30-for-93 (.323) in that span. Harper has reached base in 42 of his past 45 games.

--CF Denard Span (back tightness) is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Harrisburg on Friday and play seven innings. Had Low Class A Hagerstown not been rained out Thursday, Span would have played there. Instead, he worked out Thursday in Washington. He had the option of serving as the designated hitter for Hagerstown on Wednesday but chose to play center field for five innings in his third rehab game. Nationals manager Matt Williams said, “The fact that he felt good enough last night to play in the field again and chose to do that -- great sign for him and for us. We’ll get him seven (innings) tomorrow and hopefully, we can get him to nine and go from there.” Span was placed on the disabled list for the second time this season on July 10 retroactive to July 7.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) is scheduled to throw 20-25 pitches Friday for High Class A Potomac in his second rehab game. He threw 15 pitches, 10 strikes, on Wednesday for Potomac and allowed one run, one hit and one walk in one inning. Carpenter was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 17 retroactive to July 12.

--2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) is scheduled to play five innings, more if he wants, in his second rehab game Friday at Double-A Harrisburg. Uggla began his rehab assignment Wednesday at low Class A Hagerstown, played five innings and went 0-for-2 with a walk. He was scheduled to play again Wednesday for Hagerstown, but that team was rained out. Instead, Uggla worked out in Washington. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Piling up strikeouts, that’s part of my game. I plan for it and try to do it. To do it at this part of the season shows a lot of success in a lot of different areas. I just got to get back on track and keep going forward and keep pitching well no matter what. It’s not always about the strikeouts; it’s about how well you pitch.” -- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer, after a loss to Colorado on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He had a setback the first week in August but as of Aug. 12, he was throwing, running and doing some light swinging. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 16, then moved his rehab to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Clint Robinson

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF/INF Tyler Moore