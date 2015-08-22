Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- A preseason World Series favorite, the Washington Nationals began the year 7-13, then went on a 20-5 run to improve to 27-18 in late May.

Since then, the Nationals are 33-43 after a 10-3 loss Friday against the last-place Milwaukee Brewers.

The Nationals went 10-13 in April, 18-9 in May, 15-12 in June, 11-13 in July and now are 6-14 in August. Washington fell five games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East with the latest defeat.

If you take away the 20-5 run that lasted about a month, Washington is 40-56 this year. This from a team that won the National League East by 17 games last year.

So how did the Nationals fall so far? One constant pointed out by many is that left fielder Jayson Werth, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman, second baseman Anthony Rendon and center fielder Denard Span spent significant time on the disabled list this year.

So have starting pitchers Stephen Strasburg and Doug Fister, with the latter eventually getting banished to the bullpen.

”We are looking forward to guys getting healthy and getting into a rhythm,“ general manager Mike Rizzo said on a Washington sports radio station earlier this week. ”We have not had our unit together for one game.

“This one is going down to the wire. We feel we have an opportunity to right the season ... and play meaningful games in September and October. This group is very self-motivated. We are also optimistic we can turn this thing around.”

The game Friday was the first of a nine-game homestand against the Brewers, San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins. The series opener against Milwaukee also started a stretch of 23 home games out of the next 32 contests through Sept. 23.

Washington took over first place on June 20 on the day Max Scherzer threw a no-hitter against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. The Nationals stayed on top until the Mets swept them in a three-game series from July 31-Aug. 2 at New York.

Manager Matt Williams is taking a lot of hits from the media and fans.

“He has shown great leadership in trying times,” Rizzo said. “The players respect him. He is doing extremely well in my mind.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 7-4, 2.23 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 3-5, 3.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Trea Turner had his contract purchased from Triple-A Syracuse before the game Friday. He was acquired from the Padres in December in a three-team deal that also included the Rays. Turner came on in the seventh on a double switch and went 0-for-2. How will Turner be used? “It depends on need,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “We were short on the bench. Turner gives us a lot of options. He has had a great year. He has the ability to put the bat on the ball.” Turner played shortstop most of his career but saw action at second base earlier this week at Syracuse, where he batted .314/.353/.431 with three homers, 15 RBIs and 14 steals in 48 games.

--INF Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) left the game in the top of the first after he was hurt trying to catch a foul pop. Anthony Rendon moved from second to third and Danny Espinosa took over at second. Escobar is listed as day-to-day.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. He stepped on a ball in the batting cage Thursday in Colorado and rolled his ankle, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Aaron Barrett was moved from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster for INF Trea Turner. Barrett has been out since Aug. 8 due to a right elbow strain.

--OF Denard Span (back tightness) went 0-for-3 with a walk Friday in a rehab game for Double-A Harrisburg. He scored twice. “Good progress,” manager Matt Williams said.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasm) began a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Harrisburg. He went 0-for-2 with a walk and scored twice.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment Friday with Double-A Harrisburg. He pitched one scoreless inning as Harrisburg beat Portland, 11-6. He went on the disabled list July 17.

--INF Danny Espinosa came in to play second in the top of the first when 3B Yunel Escobar left the game after running into the railing while chasing a foul pop. Anthony Rendon moved from second to third. Espinosa finished 1-for-4.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez had his second bad outing in a row Friday against Milwaukee in the first game of a nine-game homestand. He allowed eight hits and five runs (four earned) in five innings as he was tagged with the loss. In his previous start, Gonzalez gave up six runs in 2 2/3 innings Saturday at San Francisco.

--RHP Joe Ross will start on Saturday at home against the Brewers. Over nine starts in the majors this year, the rookie has given up 49 hits in 53 2/3 innings. Ross began the year at Double-A Harrisburg and was sent to Triple-A Syracuse after his first stint with Washington.

--RF Bryce Harper hit his 31st homer -- a solo shot in the sixth -- to cut the Brewers’ lead to 5-2. Harper leads the National League in homers.

--OF Michael A. Taylor hit a solo homer, his 12th of the year. He also flied out deep to left-center in another bat. This came one night after he hit a tremendous homer at Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a loss. We will come back tomorrow. We have an opportunity this week (to get on a run).” -- RF Bryce Harper, after the Nationals fell 10-3 to the Brewers on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) left the Aug. 21 game. He is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He had a setback the first week in August but as of Aug. 12, he was throwing, running and doing some light swinging. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 16, then moved his rehab to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18. He transferred to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF/INF Clint Robinson