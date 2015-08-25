Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Trea Turner and his family can finally get some rest Monday. But there could also be some sightseeing in store in Washington for his family, according to his mother, Donna.

Turner, one of the top prospects in the minor leagues, was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday to join the Nationals in Washington.

He got the word on Thursday from his Syracuse manager, Billy Gardner, Jr., while watching the hit movie “Straight Outta Compton.” Turner did not recognize Gardner’s phone number a few times but finally got the word, then drove in the wee hours of the morning before he got to his hotel in Washington.

His mother, a former teacher, is now a consultant for teachers and was in Vermont on Thursday. She and her husband, Mark, still live in Florida where the young shortstop grew up.

Donna Turner changed her plans and made it to Washington on Friday, and her husband made the trek from Florida, she said from section 119 during Saturday’s game.

Turner entered the game in the seventh inning Friday on a double switch and was hitless in two at-bats. His amazing speed was on display in his first big league trip to the plate as he was barely thrown out on a routine grounder to short.

The Nationals challenged the call but the out call stood. Turner was retired on the final out of the game Friday by veteran pitcher Kyle Lohse, then struck out in his only trip Saturday as his parents watched from back of home plate.

Also in the stands Saturday was his uncle, Jerry, who lives in Virginia Beach, and his girlfriend, Kristen Harabedian, who is from New Jersey and was a gymnast at North Carolina State. His parents were also at the game Sunday.

His mother spent part of her youth in Buffalo, and Turner was able to visit the house she grew up in while on a road trip with Syracuse last month. What did the Nationals tell Turner when he was called up?

“Just told me to get ready and kind of approach every game like I would anywhere else,” he said. “And just try and do whatever I can. Whatever they need me to. Pinch running, defense, it doesn’t matter to me. If I get a start here and there, it’s all right.”

Turner played shortstop at North Carolina State and throughout his minor league career, but was used at second base during his last two games at Syracuse before he was called up.

“It’s different,” he said. “Everything’s kind of opposite, obviously, being on the opposite side of the ball. But I felt pretty comfortable in the two games I played there.”

Veteran shortstop Ian Desmond will be a free agent after this year and is expected to leave. That could create a starting spot for Turner, though veteran infielder Danny Espinosa is also capable at short and is under team control in 2016.

Washington is off on Monday, and Donna Turner said one thing on the agenda is for her son to buy some dress shirts for a road trip that begins next week. Turner did not play Sunday in a 9-5 win over the Brewers at home.

The Turner family visited Washington when Trea was about 8 or 9, but he had not been here since then until Friday.

The former North Carolina State star was acquired in June by the Nationals as a player to be named later from the San Diego Padres in December in a three-team deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

He made his Washington debut in June with Double-A Harrisburg and was then promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, where he hit .314 in 48 games.

“It is not easy to come up to Triple-A and hit right away,” said Syracuse pitcher Taylor Hill, who has also pitched for the Nationals this year. “He has made adjustments and the numbers speak for themselves.”

Doug Harris, the Nationals’ assistant general manager and vice president of player development and pro scouting, has also been impressed with Turner. “He has a really high baseball IQ,” Harris said. “He is humble, he is hungry.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (RHP James Shields, 9-5, 3.74 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 7-6, 4.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael A. Taylor entered Sunday with 15 steals, the most of any rookie in the National League. He had a rough day at the plate as he struck out looking twice and hit into double play. He is now hitting .242.

--OF Bryce Harper entered Sunday leading the league in several categories, including homers with 31 and on-base average at .455. He had two doubles to the opposite field and scored once. He had his sixth outfield assist of the year and 36th of his career in the first inning as he cut down Ryan Braun going for a double. “If we keep winning series we will be fine,” he said after the Nationals took two of three from the Brewers.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started on Sunday and gave up a two-run homer to Jonathan Lucroy, the second batter of the game. Zimmermann allowed three straight hits to start the game but got a break when right fielder Bryce Harper threw out Ryan Braun going for a double for the first out of the inning. Zimmermann got the win, however, as he gave up four runs in 5 2/3 innings. “They made me battle. My pitch count was up,” he said. Said manager Craig Counsell of the Brewers: “I don’t think he was as crisp” as normal.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg is on track to start Tuesday in the first game of a series against the San Diego Padres in Washington. Strasburg has pitched very well in his three starts since coming off the disabled list. He is 4-1 with an ERA of 3.60 in his career against his hometown Padres.

--INF Yunel Escobar came out of Friday’s game in the top of the first with a hyperextended neck when he could not catch a foul ball down the third-base line. He was listed as day-to-day and did not play Saturday and did not play Sunday. Manager Matt Williams said August 23 he could have been used in an emergency and should be fine after a day off August 24. The Nationals begin a series August 25 at home with San Diego.

--INF Danny Espinosa had a double off the wall in right to drive in three runs in the third. He is hitting .248 with 36 RBIs. His hit tied a season-high for RBIs in a game with three.

--INF Anthony Rendon, after being on the DL most of the year, is starting to heat up. He hit his second homer of the serieson Sunday, a three-run shot. He is now hitting .252.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We just need to win series. This was a big one.” - Nationals pitcher Jordan Zimmermann after Washington won Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) left the Aug. 21 game. He did not play Aug. 22 or 23, but is expected to return Aug. 25.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He had a setback the first week in August but as of Aug. 12, he was throwing, running and doing some light swinging. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 16, then moved his rehab to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18. He transferred to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Tanner Roark

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF/INF Clint Robinson