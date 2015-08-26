Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- It took until Aug. 25 before Washington Nationals manager Matt Williams could write the names of all of the expected eight everyday starters in his lineup for the first time this year.

Washington center fielder Denard Span, who missed the previous 40 games due to back tightness, came off the disabled list Tuesday and started as the leadoff hitter.

“We have a lot of good players. To be able to see that is nice,” first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said after Washington beat the San Diego Padres 8-3.

Other regulars who spent time on the disabled list this year include left fielder Jayson Werth, second baseman Anthony Rendon and Zimmerman.

“It is nice to have those guys back,” said Williams, noting that all teams have to deal with injuries over the course of a season. “There are options now.”

With the return of Span, Michael A. Taylor, who made his big league debut in August 2014, heads to the bench. Taylor, who started in center while Span was out, can also play left field and right field if needed.

“Michael has played a lot of games in a row,” Williams said. “It is nice to have Denard back at the top of the lineup.”

Taylor hit some at the top of the order but is among the league leaders in strikeouts. He also has speed and power, though Span has a better slugging percentage than Taylor -- by nearly 40 points.

Taylor is hitting .242 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs. Span is hitting .299 with five homers and 11 steals.

“It feels good to be back,” Span said before going 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-61

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 8-9, 3.22 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-6, 3.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman hit a grand slam off Padres RHP Bud Norris in the sixth inning Tuesday. It was his 10th homer of the year and first grand slam since July 7, 2013, also against the Padres. It was the first slam for the Nationals since Michael A. Taylor had one May 13 at Arizona. “It was a slider ... a little off the plate,” Zimmerman said of the pitch from Norris.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg, a native of San Diego, started against the Padres on Tuesday and came away with his fifth win in six decisions against his hometown team. He has thrown four strong outings in a row since coming off the disabled list earlier this month. Strasburg gave up just two runs and two hits in six innings. He struck out seven with one walk. He hit 99 mph with several pitches in the first inning and retired the last 15 batters he faced. “His stuff was dominant. He was dominant,” San Diego interim manager Pat Murphy said.

--CF Denard Span came off the disabled list Tuesday and was the leadoff hitter against the Padres. It was the first game this season that the Nationals had their eight everyday top players in the lineup at the same time. Span was hitless in four at-bats but drew a walk and helped the Nationals drive up the pitch count of San Diego RHP James Shields.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will start Wednesday at home against the Padres. He was teammates in Oakland with RHP Tyson Ross, who will start for San Diego. It will be the 24th start of the year for Gonzalez, who has allowed 143 hits in 131 innings.

--RHP Max Scherzer will skip his start Wednesday and instead will pitch Friday at home against the Marlins. The Nationals want to line Scherzer up to pitch against the Cardinals and Mets in upcoming series.

--RHP Tanner Roark was sent to Class A Potomac as CF Denard Span came off the disabled list Tuesday. Roark is 4-4 with an ERA of 4.54 in 34 games, with six starts. “It prepares him to start if we need to do that,” manager Matt Williams said of Roark, slated to make two minor league starts before returning to the Nationals.

--OF Michael A. Taylor was not in the starting lineup as Denard Span came off the disabled list Tuesday. Taylor held down center field since Span went on the DL on July 10. “Michael has played a lot of games in a row,” manager Matt Williams said.

--INF Trea Turner, who made his big league debut Friday, was a first-round draft pick of the Padres last year out of North Carolina State. He was in spring training this year with the Padres. He struck out as a pinch hitter Tuesday against San Diego. “He’s a good one,” Padres interim manager Pat Murphy said. “He has all of the qualities. He is a great kid.”

--3B Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) started Tuesday after missing the previous two games, and he went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and an RBI. He collided with a fan going for a foul pop Friday and came out of the game in the first inning.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow sprain) got a third opinion on his injury, but no decision was made on his status, manager Matt Williams said Tuesday.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Tuesday. He went hitless in two at-bats during the first game of a doubleheader against Frederick.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He is getting ahead a lot (in the count). He is being aggressive attacking the zone.” -- 1B Ryan Zimmerman, on RHP Stephen Strasburg, who pitched the Nationals to an 8-3 win over the Padres on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (hyperextended neck) left the Aug. 21 game. He did not play Aug. 22-23, but he was back in the lineup Aug. 25.

--CF Denard Span (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 7. He saw a specialist July 9 and underwent an MRI exam that revealed no structural damage. As of July 31, he was in Washington undergoing physical therapy intended to strengthen his core muscles. He was participating in baseball activities in early August, and he hit in the cage for a third day in a row Aug. 5. He was scheduled to take batting practice Aug. 7, but that did not take place because he was a bit sore. He had a setback the first week in August but as of Aug. 12, he was throwing, running and doing some light swinging. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 16, then moved his rehab to Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 18. He transferred his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He was activated Aug. 25.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21, then to Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He got a third opinion on his elbow in late August.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Michael Taylor

OF/INF Clint Robinson