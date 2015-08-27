Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Last season, Tanner Roark won 15 games while posting a 2.85 ERA, and Doug Fister won 16 games with a 2.41 ERA. Both were key members of the Washington Nationals’ staff.

One year later, neither Roark nor Fister is a member of the rotation -- for different reasons. And their future with the team also appears to be on diverging paths.

The Nationals sent Roark to Class A Potomac on Tuesday when center fielder Denard Span came off the disabled list. Roark pitched four innings Wednesday in a start for Potomac and allowed three hits and no runs in a 10-0 win over Frederick, a farm team of the Baltimore Orioles.

Washington hopes to have Roark make two starts in the minors before joining the major league rotation when rookie Joe Ross, who starts against the San Diego Padres on Thursday, possibly reaches his innings limit.

“It prepares him to start if we need to do that,” manager Matt Williams said of Roark. “That is a decision we will have to make (with Ross).”

Roark made his major league debut with the Nationals in 2013, when he was 7-1 with a 1.51 ERA in 14 games, including five starts.

The Illinois native was drafted in the 25th round by the Texas Rangers in 2008 and was traded to Washington in 2010. Free agent signee Max Scherzer took his rotation spot this year. Roark went 4-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 34 games, including six starts, for the Nats in 2015.

“It is still not easy,” Williams said of sending Roark down. “The guy won 15 games last year.”

The Nationals have team control over Roark, who would seem to have a shot at a spot in the rotation next year as Jordan Zimmermann and Fister will be free agents after this year.

Fister was replaced in the rotation earlier this month and is now 4-7 with a 4.66 ERA in 19 games, including 15 starts. He gave up three hits and a run -- a solo homer to Justin Upton -- in 2 1/3 innings Wednesday as the Nationals lost to the Padres 6-5.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner, 5-12, 4.03 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 4-5, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Reed Johnson (left calf strain) experienced a setback, manager Matt Williams said, and he has not played in a minor league rehab game since Aug. 19. Johnson hurt an oblique muscle on a violent sneeze, according to Williams. He is 5-for-16 in his rehab assignment with Class A Potomac.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up seven hits and five runs, four earned, in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday against the Padres. “I was pounding the zone,” he said. He gave up singles to the leadoff man in each of the first four innings. “You still have to pitch, whether the windup or the stretch,” he said. The starting catcher for the Nationals was Wilson Ramos. Jose Lobaton was the catcher for Gonzalez in his previous 10 starts.

--RHP Joe Ross will start Thursday at home against San Diego. He is the younger brother of RHP Tyson Ross, who started for the Padres on Wednesday at Washington and got the win. Joe Ross began the season at Double-A Harrisburg. In 10 starts for the Nationals, he is 4-5 with a 3.56 ERA in 60 2/3 innings. The team is discussing shutting him down in September to limit his innings.

--CF Denard Span hit doubles in the first and seventh innings Wednesday. It was his first hits since he came off the disabled list Tuesday after missing 40 games with back problems. He will be a free agent after this year. The Nationals are 36-25 when he plays.

--C Wilson Ramos, who hit homers in his previous two games, went 1-for-4 Wednesday. He is now hitting .238 and has 11 homers.

--RF Bryce Harper is the National League leader in home runs (31), on-base percentage (.456), slugging percentage (.639) and wins above replacement. He had two hits and drove in three runs Wednesday and is now hitting .332, which ranks second in the league.

--RHP Tanner Roark, sent down to the minors on Tuesday to build up his arm strength, pitched four innings and allowed three hits and no runs for Class A Potomac on Wednesday. He could join Washington’s rotation next month if the team shuts down rookie RHP Joe Ross.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was pounding the zone.” -- LHP Gio Gonzalez, who gave up seven hits and five runs (four earned) in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday during the Nationals’ 6-5 loss to the Padres.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21, then to Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He got a third opinion on his elbow in late August.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Michael Taylor

OF/INF Clint Robinson