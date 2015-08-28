Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Nationals will begin a series at home Friday with the Miami Marlins and it will be third series in a row in which Washington is facing a team that has changed managers this year.

The previous two series on the current homestand were against the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres, who both fired their managers earlier this year.

Washington manager Matt Williams has been on the hot seat at times this year but the dearth of injuries has been the overriding them this season for the defending National League East champs.

The injury bug hit the team again Thursday in a 4-2 win over the Padres, which gave the Nationals a win in the rubber game of the three-game set.

Third baseman Yunel Escobar left the game after he was hit by a pitch on the hand in the fifth inning and young center fielder Michael A. Taylor, who made his big league debut in August, 2014, injured his right leg when he hit the call while chasing down a triple by Melvin Upton, Jr. in the seventh.

Then after the game it was learned that Denard Span, the regular center fielder, was headed to the disabled list with hip problems just days after he returned from the DL after missing 40 games with back problems.

Escobar and Taylor are day-to-day with contusions, according to manager Matt Williams.

Other regulars besides Span to spend time on the disabled list this year are left fielder Jayson Werth, first baseman Ryan Zimmerman and infielder Anthony Rendon.

Werth and Zimmerman both hit solo homers in the win Thursday.

”We just need to keep winning the series. We’ve just got to take care of our business,“ Werth said. ”It was a good win tonight. IT was a big win. We’re going to have to find a way to overcome it. We’ve had our fair share of things to overcome, but we’ve just got to find a way.

The Nationals used their expected everyday lineup for the first time Tuesday and Wednesday when Span returned. But it didn’t last long.

“That’s kind of how this year’s gone,” Zimmerman said. “But we’ve got to play through it and we’ve got to find a way to keep winning games and keep winning series like we have these past three. Every team goes through a lot. Obviously we’ve had more than our fair share...we’ve got to find a way to keep winning games.”

The Nationals did win their third series in a row but failed to gain ground on the New York Mets, who won in 13 innings in Philadelphia.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like it. But it is what it is. There’s not much you can do about it,” Williams said of the injuries.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-62

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Adam Conley, 1-1, 4.88 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-10, 2.79 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Joe Ross allowed just one hit -- a bunt single -- and an unearned run in six innings to beat the Padres on Thursday. It was his first career start against the team that drafted him. “He pitched really well,” said manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Max Scherzer will start on Friday. He will pitch at home against the Marlins and will make his 26th start of the year. He had a no-hitter in June but has struggled in recent starts.

--INF Yunel Escobar left the game after he was hit by a pitch on the hand in the fifth inning Thursday. He is day-to-day. “X-rays are negative. We’ll see how it reacts in the morning,” said manager Matt Williams.

--OF Michael A. Taylor came out of Thursday’s game when he ran into the wall in center while trying to track down a triple by Melvin Upton, Jr. He is listed day-to-day with a leg contusion. “He ran into that wall hard,” said manager Matt Williams. “We will see how he is tomorrow.”

--CF Denard Span is headed to the DL with hip problems and could be done for the year. He played Tuesday and Wednesday after he had missed 40 games with back problems. “Denard’s had a setback,” manager Matt Williams said. “He’s had issues with his back again. He’ll be placed on the DL with left hip inflammation. We’ll have a corresponding move tomorrow. It didn’t react well at all after the two days.” Is he done for the year? “Again, it’s 15 days, so we have to make sure that we’re mindful of him and his back and his hips. So, it’s unclear right now. I would imagine it’s going to be very tough for him to get back,” Williams said.

--INF Ryan Zimmerman had two hits, including a homer, on Thursday. He had eight RBIs in the series against the Padres -- the most of any series this year.

--OF Jayson Werth had two hits Thursday, including a solo homer. In seven games as a leadoff hitter this year he is hitting .357 with an on-base average of .424.

--OF Bryce Harper reached base in his first four at-bats Thursday and that meant he had reached in seven at-bats in a row -- the best of his career. He grounded out in the eighth. Harper has hit in eight games in a row.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s kind of how this year’s gone but we’ve got to play through it and we’ve got to find a way to keep winning games and keep winning series like we have these past three. Every team goes through a lot. Obviously, we’ve had more than our fair share. ... We’ve got to find a way to keep winning games.” -- Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman, on injuries haunting his team this season.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (right hand contusion) is listed day-to-day after he left the Aug. 27 game in the top of the sixth after he was hit by a pitch.

--OF Michael A. Taylor (right leg contusion) is listed day-to-day after he left the Aug. 27 game in the seventh when he ran into the wall.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) is likely headed to the disabled list after playing in games Aug. 25-26. He came off the DL Aug. 25 after missing 40 games with back problems.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21, then to Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He continued a throwing program Aug. 27.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He got a third opinion on his elbow in late August.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Denard Span

RF Bryce Harper

OF Michael Taylor

OF/INF Clint Robinson