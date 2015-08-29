Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Time is starting to run out on the Washington Nationals. And so is the number of games.

The Nationals lost to a rookie pitcher on Friday and against a team that entered the game with a record of 21-41 on the road.

The Marlins, who got five innings from Adam Conley in his fifth big league start, won 4-3. The Nationals have not won a one-run game since Aug. 4.

And losing pitcher Max Scherzer has not won at home since he threw a no-hitter back on June 20 against the Pirates.

“We are fighting. We have a lot of talent here,” said Washington catcher Wilson Ramos.

Said Scherzer: “I am not kicking chairs. My stuff is there.”

But the free agent ace has struggled this month and his ERA has risen each month of the year.

The Nationals had a chance to gain ground on the first-place New York Mets, who lost in 10 innings to the Boston Red Sox. But Washington remained 6 1/2 games back as they lost their fourth one-run game in a row.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Tom Koehler, 8-12, 3.98 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 10-8, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Yunel Escobar did not play Friday, one day after he was hit by a pitch in the hand and had to leave the game. He is day-to-day with a contusion.

--OF Denard Span went on the DL on Friday and will have hip surgery Tuesday, according to manager Matt Williams. He will be gone for the rest of the season after playing in just 61 games.

--OF Michael A. Taylor did not play Friday, one night after running into the wall while trying to catch a trip. He is day-to-day with a leg contusion.

--OF Matt den Dekker was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday when OF Denard Span went on the disabled list. The former Met entered the game in left field and was retired in his only at-bat.

--C Wilson Ramos hit a homer Friday but the Nationals lost with ace Max Scherzer on the mound. “He threw pretty well. Just a couple of pitches up in the zone,” Ramos said.

--RHP Max Scherzer started Friday and gave up four runs, including two homers, and was tagged with the loss. He has not won at home since throwing a no-hitter June 20 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. “I threw the ball well but it is frustrating to give up four runs,” he said. “I just need to execute. I am not kicking chairs (in frustration). My stuff is there.” Scherzer gave up one of the homers to Martin Prado. “He’s aggressive. He attacks the hitters. When you know that he’s trying to attack you, that’s when you have to be aggressive. There’s been a couple times when he’s made real good pitches and I just swing, and I get a hit,” Prado said. “It’s always a battle. That’s all it’s about. I respect him. He’s a real good pitcher. And he always battles.”

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start at home Saturday. He will face the Marlins, the team he threw a no-hitter against on Sept. 28 at Nationals Park. It will be his 27th start of the year and he has given up 167 hits in 160 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We are fighting. We have a lot of talent there. Everyone is fighting. Tomorrow is another day.” -- Washington catcher Wilson Ramos, after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He will have hip surgery Sept. 1, and is done for the year.

--INF Yunel Escobar (right hand contusion) left the Aug. 27 game and did not play Aug. 28. He is day-to-day.

--OF Michael A. Taylor (right leg contusion) left the Aug. 27 game and did not play Aug. 28. He is day-to-day.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21, then to Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He continued a throwing program Aug. 27.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He got a third opinion on his elbow in late August.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson