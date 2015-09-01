Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Maybe it is harsh to suggest that the Washington Nationals’ season died Monday night with a come-from-ahead 8-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

However, it is not too bold to opine that the Nationals’ margin of error is dwindling to minuscule proportions. This one may have been the season’s toughest loss, considering that a rare win in the team’s jinx park was within grasp.

After Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run homer in the top of the seventh gave Washington a 5-3 lead, Casey Janssen relieved and promptly gave up two hits before inducing a double-play ball from pinch hitter Greg Garcia.

It took Janssen and his successor, reliever Felipe Rivero, exactly seven batters to produce the next out. Along the way, the Nationals permitted two-strike RBI singles to Stephen Piscotty and Jhonny Peralta, then a tiebreaking, two-run double to Jason Heyward and a run-producing single by Kolten Wong.

Washington wound up with its 19th loss in 21 games under the Gateway Arch since 2008, not counting a defeat in Game 2 of the 2012 National League Division Series. The Nationals are 6 1/2 games behind the first-place New York Mets with 32 games remaining, and they are eight games out of the final NL wild-card position.

After a defeat such as this one, it is hard to construct a realistic scenario under which the Nationals are going to make up that kind of ground in just over a month.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez was in line for his 10th win Monday night before the bullpen coughed up a 5-3 lead and cost Washington a game it had to have. Other than a three-run fourth in which St. Louis strung together four straight singles, Gonzalez kept the Cardinals at bay in his six-inning outing, retiring the side in order three times and knocking off the last eight men he faced. He has allowed just six runs in 35 career innings against St. Louis.

--RHP Joe Ross gets the call Tuesday night when Washington continues its series in St. Louis. Ross is coming off a 4-2 win Thursday night at home against San Diego, when he allowed only one run in six innings. Ross, who boasts an impressive 65-to-11 strikeout-walk ratio over 66 2/3 innings, will start against the Cardinals for the first time in his career.

--3B Yunel Escobar (hand) returned to the lineup after missing the previous three games, and he went 1-for-4. Escobar was hit by a pitch Thursday by San Diego’s Andrew Cashner and wasn’t able to play in the weekend series against Miami. He is enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, as his .308 average is good for ninth in the National League.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman’s three-run homer in the seventh was the 1,400th hit of his career, and it gave the Nationals a short-lived 5-3 lead. Zimmerman came within a triple of the cycle, going 3-for-5 with four RBIs. He hit his fourth homer in his past seven games, and he has 15 RBIs over the past eight games.

--RF Bryce Harper’s run in the first inning was the first one he scored in Busch Stadium since Sept. 30, 2012. Harper went 0-for-2 but drew three walks and also got to first on an error. Harper has taken 98 walks, 65 more than any Washington hitter, and has a league-leading .458 on-base percentage.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough one. We get the double-play ball and then they score all the runs with two outs. Tough one.” -- Manager Matt Williams, after the Cardinals rode a five-run seventh inning to an 8-5 win over the Nationals on Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Yunel Escobar (right hand contusion) left the Aug. 27 game, and he did not play Aug. 28-30. He returned to action Aug. 31.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He will have season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21, then to Class A Potomac on Aug. 25 and back to Hagerstown on Aug. 29.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He continued a throwing program Aug. 27.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He got a third opinion on his elbow in late August.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

