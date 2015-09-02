Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- Like most teams shooting for a playoff spot, the Washington Nationals used the first day of September to beef up their roster, fortifying the bullpen and the bench.

The Nationals activated second baseman Dan Uggla from a rehab assignment in the minors while selecting the contract of catcher Pedro Severino from Double-A Harrisburg and recalling left-handed reliever Sammy Solis from Triple-A Syracuse.

Uggla might be getting his final crack in the majors, and his latest return didn’t start well. He took a three-pitch strikeout as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning Tuesday night during the Nationals’ 8-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. However, he figures to get shots off the bench late in games because of his power potential.

Severino is in the majors for the first time at 22 years old, and he might not see much action behind starter Wilson Ramos and backup Jose Lobaton. However, Severino could earn the backup job as early as next year because of his superior defense, and getting him a taste of the big leagues now can’t hurt.

Solis has learned the skies between D.C. and Syracuse quite well this year, as this will be his fourth stint with Washington. The left-hander warmed up before the sixth inning Tuesday night but sat down as manager Matt Williams opted to use veteran Matt Thornton in what was a 4-3 game at the time.

Reinforcements will continue to pour in throughout the month, but will they help a team that is quickly running out of time?

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-65

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-11, 2.88 ERA) at Cardinals (RHP Michael Wacha, 15-4, 2.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Denard Span’s season-ending left hip surgery was a success Tuesday, manager Matt Williams said. Span had a torn labrum repaired and a bone shaved. He played in just 61 games this year, hitting .301/.365/.431 with five homers, 32 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

--RHP Aaron Barrett will undergo season-ending surgery on his sore right elbow, manager Matt Williams said. In 40 relief appearances this year, Barrett went 3-3 with a 4.60 ERA. He has been on the disabled list since Aug. 8.

--RHP Joe Ross experienced a stunning loss of control, walking six and throwing just 29 of 68 pitches for strikes before leaving after 2 2/3 innings Tuesday night. Ross walked just 11 men in 66 2/3 innings entering the game, but he said he had trouble gripping the ball because of the 89-degree heat and high humidity. He threw just nine of 32 pitches for strikes in the third inning.

--RHP Max Scherzer celebrates a homecoming of sorts Wednesday night when he starts for Washington in his native St. Louis. Scherzer is coming off a 4-3 loss Friday night to Miami. He hasn’t pitched in St. Louis since Sept. 24, 2008, when he absorbed a 4-2 loss while starting for Arizona. He lost April 23 to the Cardinals and RHP Michael Wacha -- his opponent Wednesday.

--C Pedro Severino had his contract selected Tuesday from Double-A Harrisburg, giving him his first taste of the majors. The 22-year old batted .249-5-34 in 90 games for Harrisburg, but his calling card is defense. In 331 career minor league games, Severino has nailed 38 percent of attempted base-stealers and is considered the top defensive catcher in the Nationals’ system.

--LHP Sammy Solis was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse for his fourth stint with Washington in 2015. Solis is 1-1 with a 5.54 ERA in 10 games with the Nationals. Solis garnered a pair of saves over the last month with Syracuse, pitching to an ERA of 2.03 in 13 1/3 innings after being optioned back to the minors on July 30. Solis gives the team a third lefty out of the bullpen.

--2B Dan Uggla (back spasms) was activated from a rehab stint Tuesday. Uggla batted .217 during his time in the minors, split between Class A Hagerstown, Class A Potomac and Double-A Harrisburg, with a homer and six RBIs in 23 at-bats. Uggla is batting just .191 with a homer and 14 RBIs in 56 games with Washington this year.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Tuesday, effectively ending his season. Carpenter was off to a good start with the Nationals, allowing only one run in eight appearances and six innings after pitching to a 4.82 ERA while employed by the New York Yankees. Carpenter was injured in July, and he experienced a setback in his rehab.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Time isn’t on our side, and we need to continue to play well and find a way to get back into this thing.” -- RHP Casey Janssen, after he and the Nationals took an 8-5 loss against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Dan Uggla (back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Hagerstown on Aug. 19. He moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21, then to Class A Potomac on Aug. 25 and back to Hagerstown on Aug. 29. He was activated Sept. 1.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He will undergo season-ending surgery in early September.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson