Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

ST. LOUIS -- The bullpen badly needing fresh arms that might help record outs late in games, the Washington Nationals again dipped into the roster of Triple-A Syracuse to add a pair of relievers Wednesday.

Both left-hander Matt Grace and right-hander Rafael Martin got into high-leverage situations during the Nationals’ 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, pitching to one batter apiece in the seventh inning.

Grace coughed up a game-tying hit to second baseman Kolten Wong, but Martin retired his batter, fanning catcher Tony Cruz to end the inning.

When first baseman Ryan Zimmerman doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth, Martin was the proud owner of his first big league win.

“Those guys were here and they were available, so let’s use them,” Washington manager Matt Williams said. “Rafael got a big out for us. We were trying to get through the eighth any way we could.”

Grace and Martin were with the club earlier in the season, with Grace seeing action in 17 games and Martin getting four outings. The 31-year old Martin doesn’t throw hard by current major league standards, but he has 12 strikeouts in his first 5 1/3 innings.

With only 30 games left and 6 1/2 games of ground to make up on the New York Mets in the National League East, it will be all hands on deck. That means Grace and Martin might be seen in more tough situations down the stretch.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Matt Wisler, 5-5, 5.22 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 11-8, 3.45 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer had a weird quality start, giving up 11 hits but only two runs in six innings. The key, according to Scherzer, was that he walked no one. He fanned 10, including five of seven hitters in one stretch, and recorded his 33rd double-figure strikeout game in his career. It was the second time this year he allowed 10 hits or more while striking out at least 10.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann gets the start Thursday night when Washington starts a four-game home series with Atlanta. Zimmermann is coming off a 5-1 win Saturday night against Miami. This figures to be a good matchup for Zimmermann as the Braves are in a huge tailspin and have been impotent offensively for most of the past two months.

--RHP Rafael Martin was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, adding depth to a bullpen that needs all the help it can get at this point. Martin pitched in four April games for the Nationals, giving up five runs over five innings but fanning 11, including five straight Boston hitters in his major league debut on April 15. He faced one St. Louis batter Wednesday, got an out and earned his first major league win. Martin was 5-5 with a 3.21 ERA in 46 games for Syracuse, notching 12 saves.

--LHP Matt Grace was called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, giving the bullpen a fourth left-hander. Grace worked in 17 games for Washington in April and May, going 2-1 with a 5.25 ERA. He faced on St. Louis batter Wednesday and gave up a game-tying hit. In 28 games at Syracuse, Grace pitched to a 2.40 ERA and allowed just one homer in 48 2/3 innings, recording a 63.6 percent groundball rate with his heavy sinker.

--CF Denard Span underwent season-ending left hip surgery Tuesday, and he should be back for spring training next year. Span played in just 61 games this year, batting .301 in 246 at-bats with five homers and 22 RBIs while going 11-for-11 on steals. His absence has left a big hole at the top of the Nationals’ order and is a prime reason why the team has struggled to score runs consistently.

--CF Michael Taylor was scratched from the lineup about an hour before game time when he had a difficult time bending his right knee after batting practice. Taylor, who is batting .238 with 13 homers and 55 RBIs, has been playing with varying degrees of pain all season. It is not known if he will be able to play Thursday night when the Nationals host Atlanta.

--RF Bryce Harper (left glute tightness) departed after the top of the fourth inning. Manager Matt Williams said after the game that Harper had a hard time getting out of the batter’s box when he popped up in the fourth inning. Harper ran maybe 20 feet down the line before peeling off and going back to the dugout. His status for Thursday night’s game wasn’t known.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’d rather not talk about it. I’d rather keep going out there and doing it. The most important thing is the win.” -- 1B Ryan Zimmerman, on his recent tear at the plate -- four homers in the three-game series at St. Louis and seven in his past nine games.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) did not play Sept. 2. His status for Sept. 3 is uncertain.

--RF Bryce Harper (left glute tightness) left the Sept. 2 game. His status for Sept. 3 is uncertain.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He will undergo season-ending surgery in early September.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson