Washington Nationals - TeamReport

WASHINGTON -- Tanner Roark will be limited to about 85 pitches when he starts for the Washington Nationals on Friday against the Atlanta Braves, according to manager Matt Williams.

“Depending on (the amount) of stressful innings,” said Williams, whose team is fighting for its post-season lives while trying to catch the first-place New York Mets.

Washington pulled to within six games of the idle Mets with a 15-1 laugher over the Braves on Thursday in the first of a four-game set.

Roark, 28, was 15-10 with an ERA of 2.85 in 31 starts last year for the Nationals. But when Washington signed free agent Max Scherzer to a seven-year deal in January, Roark was bumped to the bullpen. The Nationals began the season with a starting rotation of Scherzer, Jordan Zimmermann, Stephen Strasburg, Doug Fister and Gio Gonzalez.

Strasburg was on track to start Friday against the Braves but he complained of back soreness after he was taken out after four innings in a start at home Sunday against the Miami Marlins.

Williams said the Nationals hope to have Strasburg make a start in a series that begins Monday against the Mets. Most likely that would mean Wednesday since Scherzer would start on regular rest Monday and Zimmermann would be on regular rest for Tuesday.

Roark is 4-4 with an ERA of 4.54 in 34 games, with six starts and one save, this year for Washington.

“We do not necessarily want to push him to 110” pitches, Williams said. “We will see how it goes.”

He made two recent starts in the minor leagues as he built up his pitch count. His last start came on Monday for Double-A Harrisburg and he went just two innings. Washington had planned for Roark to take the spot of rookie Joe Ross in the rotation since Ross is close to an innings limit.

But Williams said Ross, who started on Tuesday in St. Louis, is on track to make his next start. Ross threw a bullpen session Thursday at Nationals Park. “He felt good in his bullpen,” Williams said.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-65

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 9-7, 4.62 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-4, 4.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) was activated from the disabled list before Thursday’s game with Atlanta. He entered the game as a pinch-hitter and had one hit.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) threw in the outfield on flat ground before the game Thursday. He will miss his Friday start, but manager Matt Williams said Strasburg “feels good” and the Nationals hope he can make a start during the Mets series Sept. 7-9.

--OF Michael A. Taylor (knee stiffness) was available off the bench Thursday. He fell on his knee on a throw from the outfield during the St. Louis series earlier this week, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann started at home Thursday against the Braves. He allowed just two hits and one run in six innings and picked his fourth win in his last four starts. Zimmermann has not lost at home since June. “I‘m making pitches when I need to,” he said.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman had three hits, with two doubles, and drove in four runs Thursday in the win over the Braves. He has two homers and three doubles in his last two games and 11 homers, 13 doubles and 37 RBIs since coming off the DL on July 28.“He is a rock in the lineup,” teammate Clint Robinson said.

--LF Clint Robinson had three hits and a career-high four RBIs in the win Thursday over the Braves. “Hitting can be contagious,” he said after a 15-1 win.

--RHP Tanner Roark will make the start at home Friday against the Braves. He will fill in for Stephen Strasburg, who complained of back spasms after he lasted just four innings in his last start Sunday at home. Roark won 15 games as a starter last year but has made just six starts this season while pitching most of the time out of the bullpen.

--RHP A.J. Cole was called up from Triple-A Syracuse before the Thursday game. He has spent most of the year in the minors, though he did make his big league debut with a start at Atlanta on April 28.

Cole most likely be used in long relief, according to manager Matt Williams, but could be used as a starter if Stephen Strasburg is not able to pitch or if rookie Joe Ross is shut down to an innings limit.

--INF Trea Turner, a first-round pick last year by the San Diego Padres, got his first big league hit on Thursday. It was an infield hit in the seventh against the Atlanta Braves. He was hitless in his first nine at-bats.“He will get more of them,” teammate Clint Robinson said.

--3B Yunel Escobar had three hits and drove in three runs on Thursday. He is hitting .312 with nine homers and 46 RBIs.

--OF Bryce Harper, who was in the starting lineup Thursday after he left the game in the fourth inning Wednesday in St. Louis with left glute tightness, had a memorable game without even swinging the bat. He walked in all four trips to the plate and scored all four times. Harper did not swing at a pitch in the game. “He has been doing it all year,” said teammate Clint Robinson. “Kudos to him.” Harper has 104 walks and leads the league with an on-base average of .464.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Hitting can be contagious. Those pressure packed games can wear on you. I kind of scuffled a little bit in St. Louis. It is good to put together good at-bats (as a team).” -- Nationals LF Clint Robinson, who had two hits and a career-high four RBIs in a win vs. Atlanta on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Michael Taylor (sore right knee) did not play Sept. 2-3. He is day-to-day.

--RF Bryce Harper (left glute tightness) left the Sept. 2 game. He was back in the lineup Sept. 3.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) will miss his scheduled Sept. 4 start. The Nationals hope he will be ready to start a game in the Sept. 7-9 series against the Mets.

--INF/OF Tyler Moore (left ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 25. He was activated Sept. 3.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He will undergo season-ending surgery in early September.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson