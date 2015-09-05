Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Ryan Zimmerman has been on fire at the plate for the Washington Nationals.

But will his offensive thrust be too late to help Washington catch the first-place New York Mets?

Zimmerman came off the disabled list July 28 with plantar fasciitis and since then he has 13 doubles, 11 homers and 37 RBIs.

“I never really wanted to blame the struggles early in the year on the foot,” he said. “Obviously something was there but I’ve always said if I don’t think I can play then I never go out there. I just wasn’t swinging the bat well and got healthy now. Just feel a lot better than I did earlier in the year.”

“He is a rock in the lineup,” said Clint Robinson of the Nationals. “He is finally healthy.”

He hit the 200th homer of his career on Wednesday in St. Louis against the Cardinals. When he came to the plate at home for the first time since then, on Thursday against the Braves, he received a nice ovation from the fans at Nationals Park.

Zimmerman had 23 RBIs in the last 12 games. He had two hits Friday and was part of the game-winning rally in the last of the 10th in a 5-2 win as rookie outfielder Michael A. Taylor hit a three-run pinch-hit homer in the last of the 10th.

“We just have to go out and continue to play good,” Zimmerman said. “Before the series in St. Louis, we won three or four series in a row and had a chance to win all three games in St. Louis against a really good team. So if we keep playing like that then we’ll give ourselves a chance.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-65

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Braves (RHP Shelby Miller, 5-12, 2.56 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 9-7, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez has struggled in his last few starts. He will take the mound Saturday at home against the Braves. The lefty is 5-3 with an ERA of 3.32 in 11 starts at home this year.

--OF Bryce Harper hit a solo homer in the first Friday against Julio Teheran. It was his first homer since Aug. 21 against Milwaukee and 32nd overall. He then led off the 10th with a single and scored on a walk-off homer by Michael A. Taylor.

--OF Michael A. Taylor hit a three-run, pinch-hit homer in the 10th to give the Nationals a 5-2 win Friday. It was his first career pinch-hit homer and his first homer since Aug. 22 against Milwaukee. Taylor has 14 homers this year and ranks among the best rookies in several categories. “It felt pretty good. It is a huge win for our team,” he said.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman had two hits Friday, including a single with no outs in the 10th. He then scored when Michael A. Taylor hit a walk-off three-run homer. Zimmerman has hit in nine games in a row and has six homers in his last nine games.

--RHP Tanner Roark, recalled to start Friday, allowed five hits and one run in 4 1/3 innings in his first start since late June. He did not figure in the decision. “It felt good to be out there again,” he said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everyone did a nice job tonight. Everyone was pretty intense.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) missed his scheduled Sept. 4 start. The Nationals hope he will be ready to start a game in the Sept. 7-9 series against the Mets.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson