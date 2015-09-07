Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The biggest series of the year has arrived for the Washington Nationals, and they are ready for the challenge. Washington opens a three-game set against the first-place New York Mets on Monday, and with it comes a golden opportunity to close the gap between them and surprising New York.

“It’s a good momentum builder going into this series,” Nationals starter Joe Ross said after his team completed a four-game sweep of the Braves on Sunday.

The Nationals appeared to be in control of the NL East when a midseason swoon combined with a Mets surge gave New York as lead that has been as big as 7 1/2 games. Now, Washington knows it can’t afford to squander these head-to-head matchups.

“It feels like we’ve got a long way to go,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said.

The Nationals ordered their rotation so their top pitchers will face New York, with Max Scherzer starting Monday and Jordan Zimmermann pitching Tuesday. Washington has Wednesday’s starter as TBA, but the thought is if Stephen Strasburg is fully recovered from back issues, he will get the nod.

“We have a great staff and when you have three of your horses going against a great Mets team, I like our chances,” outfielder Bryce Harper said. “They’re very good and we’re very good also.”

Washington enters the series 6-7 against the Mets this season.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-65

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese 8-10, 4.17 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer 11-11, 2.89 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer has made 36 career September starts and is 12-11 with a 3.09 ERA. Last season, he was 3-0 with a 2.48 ERA in five starts. He is 0-2 against the Mets this year; however, he has a miniscule ERA of 0.61 against New York.

--RHP Joe Ross is being monitored as his innings mount, which explains part of the reason why the rookie was pulled after just 4 1/3 innings Sunday. The other reason was that he was starting to lose his control and speed, issuing three walks. He would finish allowing four runs and five hits over the course of 76 pitches. “The fact that his fastball came down is a sign that he’s tired,” manager Matt Williams said.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was a late scratch Sunday, as the team wanted to give the veteran a day of rest before a big series against New York. Manager Matt Williams said he wanted “to get him off his feet” despite Zimmerman carrying a 10-game hitting streak into Sunday.

--OF Jayson Werth continues to produce from the top of the Nationals’ lineup. After Sunday’s 1-for-5 performance, with a three-run homer, Werth is hitting .329 (23-for-70) with seven doubles, four homers, 16 runs and 11 RBIs from the leadoff spot.

--OF Bryce Harper hit a home run for a third consecutive game, this time connecting for an opposite-field shot to left-center in the third inning of Sunday’s romp. The homer came on an 0-2 pitch, and according to MLB.com, it’s the first time Harper has done that since his rookie season in 2012.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’ve just been playing good baseball. We just have to keep doing what we’re doing, keep having fun, keep having good at-bats and just be the team we are. We’re a great team. We have a lot of fun. We just have to worry about what we’re doing and that’s all we can ask for at the end of the day.” -- Nationals OF Bryce Harper, after a win Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) missed his scheduled Sept. 4 start. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and reported no issues. Manager Matt Williams said if Strasburg doesn’t feel any pain he will be slated to start Sept. 9 against the Mets.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Tanner Roark

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Stephen Strasburg

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson