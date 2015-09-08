Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Bryce Harper homered three games in a row prior to facing the New York Mets on Monday.

He picked a bad time to have one of his worst games of the season, as he went hitless in four at-bats with three strikeouts.

Harper, however, was ready to move on.

“It’s already done. I‘m over it,” he said after Washington’s 8-5 loss to New York.

Harper was quick to praise the Mets bullpen, which allowed no runs on three hits after starter Jonathon Niese was lifted in the fourth.

The win went to Dario Alvarez, who was making his first appearance of the year for the Mets. Alvarez, who pitched in four games for the Mets last September, struck out Harper in the sixth.

Harper fanned against closer Jeurys Familia with one out in the ninth and a runner on base. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman then struck out to end the game.

“They have a pretty good bullpen,” Harper said.

On Tuesday, the Nationals will have to contend with Mets right-hander Matt Harvey, who is 12-7 with a 2.60 ERA.

Harper is 0-for-17 with seven strikeouts and three walks in his career against Harvey.

“We have to find a way to come back tomorrow,” Harper said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-66

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 12-7, 2.60 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-8, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer gave up three solo homers and could not hold a 5-3 lead against the Mets on Monday. He went six innings and allowed seven hits and five runs with a wild pitch and a balk that led to a run. His ERA is over 3.00 for the first time this year at 3.03. He allowed three homers in a game for the third time this year. “I‘m just disappointed I didn’t hold that lead,” he said.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start Tuesday against the Mets. He will face Matt Harvey, someone he has never matched up against. Zimmerman has made 23 starts in his career against the Mets, and he has allowed three runs or fewer 19 times.

--OF Bryce Harper was 0-for-4 Monday and struck out three times. He is hitting .336 with 34 homers and 83 RBIs. He drew his 14th intentional walk in the game.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was back in the starting lineup Monday after he had the day off Sunday. He had two hits, and his average is up to .249 after he hit safely in his 11th game in a row.

--C Wilson Ramos hit his second career grand slam Monday, giving the Nationals a 4-3 lead against Mets LHP Jonathon Niese. His first came in 2013 against Mets RHP Carlos Torres.

--SS Ian Desmond had two hits Monday. Since the All-Star break, he is hitting .288 with eight doubles and 10 homers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s frustrating. It starts with me. I know I can pitch better.” -- RHP Max Scherzer, who gave up five runs in six innings Monday in the Nationals’ 8-5 loss to the Mets.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) missed his scheduled Sept. 4 start. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and reported no issues. He is on track to start Sept. 9.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson