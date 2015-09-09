Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The last time Stephen Strasburg started for the Washington Nationals was Aug. 30 at home against the Miami Marlins.

After being bothered by some back problems, Strasburg is slated to start Wednesday against the first-place New York Mets in Washington in one of the biggest games of the season for the Nationals.

Strasburg has made 18 starts this year and has been on the disabled list twice. In six of his starts, he has failed to go five innings for a variety of reasons.

He is 8-6 with an ERA of 4.35 after he was 14-11, with a 3.14 ERA in a league-high 34 starts last year with a league-best 242 strikeouts.

Manager Matt Williams confirmed Tuesday that Strasburg is slated pitch Wednesday. It will be a huge game as the Nationals are now six games back of the first-place Mets after Washington blew a 7-1 lead and lost 8-7 on Tuesday as closer Jonathan Papelbon gave up a pinch-hit homer in the eighth to Kirk Nieuwenhuis.

Williams also announced that rookie Joe Ross, who had been in the rotation, will be moved to the bullpen after he has thrown 73 2/3 innings in 13 starts this year for Washington, plus 76 innings in 14 starts in the minors split between Double-A Harrisburg and Triple-A Syracuse.

“He is in unchartered territory,” Williams said of Ross. “He pitched well. He is perfectly healthy.”

Tanner Roark will take over for Ross in the rotation. Roark won 15 games as a starter last year but has made 28 appearances out of the bullpen with seven starts this year. He is 4-4, 4.41.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 12-7, 2.40) at Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg, 8-6, 4.35)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann made the start on Tuesday against the Mets and gave up one run on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. He did not figure in the decision as he threw 100 pitches. “I had a lot of three-ball counts,” he said.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg will make the start on Wednesday against the Mets. He has made 18 starts this year after he led the league with 34 last year.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman was not in the starting lineup Tuesday due to an oblique soreness, said manager Matt Williams. He was not used off the bench in an 8-7 loss.

--RHP Joe Ross has been moved to the bullpen, manager Matt Williams said on Tuesday. Ross is 5-5 with an ERA of 3.79 in 13 starts since he was called up from Double-A Harrisburg in June.

--RHP Tanner Roark is slated to take the spot of rookie Joe Ross in the rotation. Roark is 4-4 with an ERA of 4.41 in 35 games, with seven starts. Roark figures to have a good shot to crack the rotation next year with Jordan Zimmermann and Doug Fister free agents who are likely to leave.

--INF Yunel Escobar has a hit in 11 of his last 12 games. He had three hits Tuesday to lift his average to .320 but he hit into a double play to end the game with the eventual winning run on base.

--INF Anthony Rendon has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games. He had two hits Tuesday and is hitting .265.

--SS Ian Desmond has eight doubles and 10 homers in his last 47 games. Danny Espinosa took over at short late in the game in a double switch. Desmond is a free agent and likely will be elsewhere next year, with Espinosa a possible candidate to start at short.

--OF Bryce Harper did not get a hit Tuesday against the Mets. It was the second game in a row he did not get a hit. He was hitless in three at-bats against Matt Harvey and is now 0-for-20 in his career against him. Harper remains among the league leaders in many categories and is an MVP candidate.

--OF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) was in the clubhouse Sept. 8 but will do his rehab work elsewhere following surgery. He went on the DL Aug. 28 and is out for the year. Manager Matt Williams said there is not enough medical staff available to assist Span, due in part to expanded rosters in September. “He has to start rehabbing as soon as possible,” Williams said of Span, who will be a free agent.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was almost hard to believe.” -- Washington RHP Jordan Zimmermann, after his team blew a six-run lead vs. the Mets on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) was out of the starting lineup Sept. 8 but was available in emergency duty but did not play. He is day-to-day, according to manager Matt Williams.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg (back discomfort) missed his scheduled Sept. 4 start. He threw a bullpen session Sept. 6 and reported no issues. He is on track to start Sept. 9.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson