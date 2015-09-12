Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals will need a miracle to make the playoffs this year.

After losing their fourth straight game on Friday -- falling 2-1 to the Miami Marlins -- the Nationals now trail the red-hot New York Mets by 8 1/2 games in the NL East.

Beyond the losing, the Nationals are beaten up and frustrated.

Superstar Bryce Harper, who has carried the team all year, struck out swinging three times on Friday, stranding four runners.

What did Harper think of his untimely off game?

We don’t know -- he split the clubhouse before the media could interrogate him.

Elsewhere, the Nationals are down -- at least temporarily -- to their third-string first baseman since Ryan Zimmerman (oblique) is injured and productive rookie Clint Robinson’s wife is having a baby.

The third-stringer, Tyler Moore, went 1-for-4 on Friday and is hitting .199.

Perhaps nobody symbolizes the Nationals’ demise this year more than former closer Drew Storen, who lost his job when Washington acquired Jonathan Papelbon at the trade deadline.

At that time, Storen had done nothing to lose his job. The Nationals simply saw an opportunity to strengthen their bullpen, and they took it.

But the trade might have ruined the delicate balance of team chemistry, and Storen lapsed into a major slump.

“You tell him that you support him,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said when asked how he is dealing with Storen.

”You have to look where he’s come from. He’s a closer. He’s a guy who comes in to end the game for you, regardless of who is at the plate. We have to remind him of that and support him as much as we can.

”As a manager, you want to give him the ball and have him go out there and have success. Depending on opportunity, you need to keep doing that. He’s a really good pitcher.

“It’s been a struggle for him lately, of course. But he’s also the same guy who, prior to moving to a different spot, he led the league in one-run saves. It’s the same guy. I understand that. We all understand that. We have to keep reminding him that he is a good pitcher, and when he steps out there he can get anyone out.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-69

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-4, 4.41 ERA) at Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 4-0, 2.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will make his 36th appearance of the season and his eighth start when he faces the Marlins on Saturday. Roark, who is 4-4 with a 4.41 ERA, will have a tough task since his opposite number is Jose Fernandez of the Marlins. Fernandez is 15-0 with a 1.14 ERA in his career home starts, which means Roark will likely have to be at his best to give Washington a chance. Roark is certainly capable of pitching well -- he went 15-10 with a 2.85 ERA last year. Roark, who turns 29 next month, is highly competitive, throwing fastballs in the 91-93 mph range and mixing in curves, changeups and sliders -- all with downward movement.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez got a no-decision on Friday against the Marlins. He pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and one run. He threw 87 pitches, 50 for strikes.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (right oblique) hasn’t played since Monday and still can’t swing a bat. “He’s sore,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said. “We’re treating him aggressively. He hasn’t swung a bat in the past couple of days. We’re trying to get that calmed down as much as we can. The experience with obliques is that it takes a while. We’re trying to get him to the point where he can swing a bat. He’s had some rough luck.”

--1B Clint Robinson’s wife is having a baby, and he’s with her in Arkansas. His status for this weekend is uncertain. It’s been a big year for Robinson, who was a non-roster invitee this year yet made the team out of spring training. He has run with that opportunity, leading all NL rookies in on-base percentage (.368). He also leads the Nationals with six pinch-hits and has been hot lately, hitting homers in consecutive games Aug. 29-30 and driving in a career-high four runs on Sept. 3.

--INF Danny Espinosa, who bruised his right hand on Wednesday, is day to day. A strong defensive player, Espinosa has reached base in 18 of his past 22 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Bryce has had a fantastic year for us. We’ll try to give him those opportunities every day, that’s for sure.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on OF Bryce harper, who struck out three times and left four men on base in a 2-1 loss to Miami on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-11. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson