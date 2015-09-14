Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

MIAMI -- The Washington Nationals put themselves in a tough position to make the playoffs this year.

The Nationals trail the first-place New York Mets by nine games with 20 games left leaving nearly no margin for error after a 5-0 win Sunday at Miami to end a five-game losing streak.

“We’ve got to win every game when you put yourself in this position,” Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth said. “It’s good to get a win, but we pretty much have to win the rest of them.”

Washington plays three games at Philadelphia before 11 straight at home.

“I get where we’re at, but we’ve just got to play great baseball,” Nationals ace starter Max Scherzer said. “We can’t control anything. All we can do is control is ourselves, let’s go out there and compete and do what we need to do to win ballgames and that’s what we did today.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-70

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-8, 3.32 ERA) at Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 6-2, 3.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Bryce Harper (head) left Sunday’s game in the first inning due to dizziness after colliding with Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich while running the bases. “All tests now and since have been really good,” Nationals manager Matt Williams said after the game. “No signs of a concussion so we’ll keep evaluating him through the night and see how he is tomorrow.”

--OF Matt den Dekker homered in the sixth inning of Sunday’s game at Marlins Park after being inserted for injured RF Bryce Harper. It was den Dekker’s third home run of the season and the first since July 17 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. den Dekker grew up in nearby Fort Lauderdale and he had friends and family in attendance.

--RHP Erik Davis was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Davis went 1-2 with a 3.88 ERA in 37 appearances in the minors this season.

--INF Wilmer Difo was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg on Sunday. Difo hit .286 with five home runs and 53 RBIs between Harrisburg and Class-A Potomac. He was 1-for-8 in eight games with the Nationals earlier this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Overall I thought over the past month or so I have been throwing the ball well, I just haven’t gotten the results. To be able to go out there and kind of limit the amount of mistakes I do make and have them hit the ball at people makes for a good outing.” -- Nationals RHP Max Scherzer, after a win on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Bryce Harper (head) left the Sept. 13 game after colliding with Marlins 2B Derek Dietrich while running the bases. He left with dizziness, but did not suffer a concussion. He is considered day-to-day.

--INF Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-13. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson