Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Washington Nationals closer Jonathan Papelbon made some pointed remarks about his former team, the Philadelphia Phillies, before his first game back in town Monday night.

Then he nearly gave them the game.

The Nats rallied to win, 8-7 in 11 innings, though Papelbon gave up a game-tying solo home run to Freddy Galvis in the 10th. It was the first blown save in 26 opportunities for Papelbon, dating back to Sept. 14, 2014. He did earn the victory to improve to 4-2.

Papelbon, who pitched for the Phillies for three-plus seasons, had been very vocal about wanting out earlier this season. He was dealt to Washington on July 28, and before Monday’s game he said he was “one of the few that wanted to actually win” when he was in Philadelphia, and “one of the few that competed and posted up every day.”

Papelbon didn’t name those who didn’t want to win, saying instead the problem was organizational -- that there were injuries and players coming and going, though in his mind the problem went beyond that.

“We didn’t have the personnel, the leadership, the A-to-Z to win it,” he said. “It was felt all throughout the clubhouse, all throughout the stadium, I believe.”

And he believes he tried to lead, tried to do whatever he could to alleviate the problem.

But, he said, “They never really paid any attention to what I had to say.”

Pressed again to identify the culprits, he demurred.

“I think the blame goes all the way from the front office, all the way down to the batboy,” he said. “When you don’t have an organization that wants to win, it’s pretty evident, and they go out and publicly say, ‘We’re not going to win.’ ”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-70

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Stephen Strasburg 8-7, 4.30 ERA) at Phillies (RHP David Buchanan 2-8, 9.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg, Tuesday’s starter, was tagged with a loss to the Mets his last time out, going 7 1/3 innings and allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out a season-high 13 and walking one. He is 6-2 with a 2.48 ERA in 14 career starts against the Phillies.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann was presented with a 6-2 lead by his teammates Monday night in Philadelphia, but coughed it up when he allowed four runs in the sixth inning, including a three-run homer by Cody Asche. That left Zimmermann with a no-decision, after a night in which he gave up six runs on seven hits in six innings of work, while striking out eight and walking one. Of Zimmermann, Asche said, “It took three at-bats before he finally made a mistake to me.”

--LF Jayson Werth went 2-for-6 with two home runs and five RBIs in Monday’s victory over the Phillies. His fifth-inning grand slam was the fifth of his career, and part of his 12th career multi-homer game. Afterward, he said he is most mindful of the season slipping away for the Nats, who remain 9 1/2 games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East. “I think about it a lot,” he said. “It’s not over by any means. We let this one slip through our grasp. It’s unfortunate and hard to swallow. You want to make the most of your opportunities. There’s a sense of too little, too late. Anything can happen, of course, but it’s been a tough go.”

--RHP Jonathan Papelbon blew his first save in 26 opportunities Monday night against Philadelphia, dating back exactly one year, to Sept. 14, 2014, while facing Miami for the Phillies. His misadventure -- which actually resulted in him earning the victory in an 8-7, 11-inning affair -- came hours after he declared that he was “one of the few that wanted to actually win” when he was in Philadelphia. He said that wasn’t on his mind when he gave up the game-tying home run to Freddy Galvis in the 10th. Nor was he particularly bothered by the blown save. “I’ve done that plenty of times in my career,” he said. “I‘m very familiar with that situation. But at the end of the day you play to win the game. Regardless of how it unfolds, you win the game, it’s a good day at the office.”

--2B Anthony Rendon hit his second career leadoff home run on the first pitch of Monday night’s game, a fastball from Philadelphia’s Aaron Nola. It was also the eighth such homer by Washington this season, equaling Minnesota for the major league lead. “I made some pitches I shouldn’t have made, and they didn’t miss them for the home runs, obviously,” Nola said. “I felt like I was getting ahead of a lot of guys. I can lean back on that part and say I was being aggressive. But there’s definitely some pitches I wish I could go back and change.”

--RF Bryce Harper, knocked out of Sunday’s game against Miami after colliding with the Marlins’ Derek Dietrich, did not suffer a concussion, according to the team, though he complained of dizziness. He was in the starting lineup Monday against Philadelphia, and went 2-for-5 with his 37th home run of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I’ve done that plenty of times in my career. I‘m very familiar with that situation. But at the end of the day, you play to win the game. Regardless of how it unfolds, you win the game, it’s a good day at the office.” -- RHP Jonathan Papelbon, after blowing his first save in 26 opportunities Monday night against Philadelphia, dating back exactly one year, to Sept. 14, 2014. He eventually earned the win Monday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Bryce Harper (dizziness) left the Sept. 13 game, but he did not sustain a concussion. He was in the starting lineup Sept. 14.

--INF Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-14. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson