Washington Nationals - TeamReport

PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came into the dugout and gave his manager a big hug after hitting his second home run of the night Tuesday in the Washington Nationals’ 4-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He wanted to say thank you to Matt Williams.

Harper, who went 3-for-3 and drove in all of the game’s four runs, spoke after the game about a short conversation he had with Williams before the at-bat. The Nationals manager told the 22-year-old to sit back and try to drive the ball the other way against Phillies reliever Adam Loewen.

Harper listened, and a few moments later, his 39th homer of the season cleared the left field fence.

After the game, Harper endorsed his manager, who has faced some criticism the past few months.

”He does everything he can to help me,“ Harper said. ”He’s unbelievable with the mind game and being able to talk about hitting.

“I love him as a manager, I absolutely do. If I didn‘t, everyone would know. I mean, absolutely everyone would know. I‘m not shy to say things.”

Williams is the reigning National League Manager of the Year, but it could be Harper potentially adding to the team’s trophy case this season in the form of an NL MVP award. Asked if he thought Harper was the choice for the league’s top player, Williams did not want to get ahead of himself Tuesday.

“We have a lot of games left,” Williams said. “I don’t think he’s thinking about it. I would certainly not want to have him start thinking about it. Stay with your approach, stay doing what you’re doing, and at the end of the day, you might have a shot.”

RECORD: 74-70

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 10-7, 3.88 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Adam Morgan, 5-6, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Stephen Strasburg struck out 14 batters Tuesday against Philadelphia. It was the 19th time in Strasburg’s six-year career that he recorded at least 10 punchouts in a game. In his previous start, he had 13 strikeouts against the Mets on Sept. 9. Strasburg fired eight shutout innings Tuesday, allowing just one hit and one walk.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will be facing the Phillies for the third time this season Wednesday, but it will be his first start against Philadelphia since May 24. Gonzalez went 6 1/3 innings in both of his starts against the Phils. He allowed three runs on five hits and four walks in his season debut at Citizens Bank Park and limited the Phillies to one run on seven hits in his next outing against them.

--RF Bryce Harper drove in all four of the Nationals’ runs against the Phillies on Tuesday. Harper hit two home runs in the 3-for-3 showing, and he took the National League home run lead away from Colorado’s Nolan Arenado in the process, ending the night with 39.

--3B Yunel Escobar scored twice Tuesday, both via Bryce Harper hits. Escobar has 69 runs in 125 games, and he has crossed the plate twice or more on 15 occasions, including Aug. 18, when he scored four times against Colorado.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s matured as a hitter and as a player. When you have a professional approach like he does, you can see what his talent can do.” -- RHP Stephen Strasburg, on RF Bryce Harper, who homered twice Tuesday, helping Washington earn a 4-0 win over Philadelphia.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-15. He is day-to-day.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson