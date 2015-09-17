Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- With his fourth homer in three days, Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper joined the 40-home run club Wednesday as a 22-year-old.

It was the latest achievement in what’s been a stellar season for Harper, who is at the forefront of the National League MVP conversation. The milestone may mean something to Harper, but he didn’t share that with reporters after the game.

Instead, Harper tried to steer the talk back to his team, which just won its fourth consecutive game and is 7 1/2 back of the New York Mets in the NL East with 17 games to play.

“We got (17) more games left. I’ll answer that at the end of the year,” Harper said. “I‘m just thankful to win that ballgame tonight. We have to keep grinding, keep rolling.”

Teammates were happy to share their thoughts on Harper’s season, however.

Left-hander Gio Gonzalez said “the sky is the limit and that is an understatement. I think he has more than that.”

Added Jayson Werth: “It’s been remarkable, it’s been fun to watch. I‘m proud of him. He’s come a long way in a short period of time. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s become a superstar player right in front of our eyes.”

Harper is the first player in the National League to reach 40 home runs this season, and he jumped the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado for sole possession of the lead in the category. Harper is also the first National to hit 40 homers since Alfonso Soriano set the club record by hitting 46 in 2006.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-70

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Nationals (RHP Tanner Roark, 4-5, 4.38 ERA) vs. Marlins (RHP Jarred Cosart, 1-4, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark will be making his ninth start of the season Thursday against Miami. Roark has made 36 appearances this season, but just rejoined Washington’s rotation two weeks ago. Roark has started twice in September, throwing a combined nine innings, allowing three runs and 13 hits in those outings.

--OF Jayson Werth homered twice on Wednesday, his second multi-homer game of the series. Werth his solo homers in both the fourth and sixth innings, his 10th and 11th of the 2015 campaign. He also hit two on Monday, including a grand slam against his former team. Werth, who spent 67 games of this season on the disabled list, has 13 multi-homer games in his career.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez struck out 12 batters against the Phillies on Wednesday, tying a career high. It was the 13th career game in which the southpaw has registered at least 10 strikeouts and the second time he’s done it this season. His other 12-strikeout game came on Sept. 25, 2014, against the Mets.

--OF Bryce Harper hit his 40th homer of the season and finished the three-game series against Philadelphia with four homers. Harper regained the National League lead in homers, passing Colorado’s Nolan Arenado. The 22-year-old also entered the game leading the NL in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, batting average and runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just unbelievable. I don’t think in my career I’ve ever played with a guy who has hit 40 homers. And he’s 22 years old, he has the world in his hands. The sky is the limit and that is an understatement. I think he has more than that.” -- Nationals starter Gio Gonzalez, on OF Bryce Harper on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-16. He is day-to-day.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson