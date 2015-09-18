Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Drew Storen has thrown his last pitch of the season for the Washington Nationals.

Whether he has thrown his last pitch as a member of the organization remains to be seen, but many fans and media think he will be traded after this season after he was replaced as the closer for the second time in his career in late July when the Nationals got veteran closer Jonathan Papelbon in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Storen had immediate success as the setup guy in early August but then struggled mightily.

He gave up back-to-back extra base hits to Mets star Yoenis Cespedes on Sept. 8-9 as New York came back to win both games and sweep the three-game series.

After the Sept. 9 loss Storen closed the black lockbox at his locker in anger and injured the thumb on his right, pitching hand. The Stanford grad from Indiana is done for the year as the Nationals are a long shot to catch the Mets.

“I feel bad. It was frustrating,” said Storen, standing his locker Thursday. Washington was a pre-season World Series favorite. “It has been a frustrating year. We have had some ups and downs. I am here to support the guys. I will do whatever I can,” Storen said.

Storen had an ERA below 2.00 most of the first half as he recorded 29 saves. His ERA is now 3.44 in 58 appearances.

What has he learned from this year? “You just keep plugging away. Make the most of the opportunities you have in front of you. It can be a learning experience. You can’t look back,” he said.

Washington manager Matt Williams said part of the problem for Storen in the second half was that his breaking ball wasn’t done enough in the zone. “Getting behind (in the count) was also part of it,” Williams said. “He wanted to have the ball. That is all we can ask. You can’t ask for more than that.”

The Nationals are eight games behind the Mets after a 6-4 loss at home on Thursday to the Marlins, while the Mets were idle.

“We want to win them all if possible,” shortstop Ian Desmond said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-71

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 5-0, 2.06 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 12-11, 2.91 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Roark started Thursday in the first game of the series against the Marlins. He was tagged with the loss as he gave up eight hits, including two homers, and six runs in five innings as his ERA rose to 4.73.

--RHP Max Scherzer will look for his first win at home since June 20 when he faces the Marlins on Friday. His last win at Nationals Park came when he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In his last start on Sunday in Miami he threw eight scoreless innings in a win over the Marlins.

--OF Bryce Harper had two hits in four at-bats on Thursday and lifted his average to .340. “I just want to win,” he said, when asked about winning a batting title. Harper was caught off third in a rundown after a grounder off the bat of Clint Robinson in the sixth. “We were (going) on contact,” he said. “I got caught in between.”

--SS Ian Desmond had two hits Thursday, including his 18th homer of the year. He has gone deep at least 20 times in the three previous seasons. “It looks like he is getting back to form,” Desmond said of Marlins starter Jarred Cosart. Desmond, who will be a free agent, has hit .274 since the All-Star break with 11 homers.

--OF Jayson Werth has reached base 26 games in a row, after getting a walk in the second inning Thursday. He is one shy of his career-best.

--INF Anthony Rendon has a hit in nine games in a row. Rendon has hit .425 during that stretch.

--RHP Doug Fister, part of the starting rotation to start the year, has settled into a bullpen spot. He threw two scoreless innings Thursday and has not allowed a run in his last four outings.

--INF Yunel Escobar (hamstring) started Thursday after he left Wednesday in the eighth inning. “He said he was good to go. He said he was fine today,” Nationals manager Matt Williams.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I just want to win.” -- Nationals OF Bryce Harper, who went 2-for-4 Thursday and lifted his average to .340, when asked of his bid for a batting title.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-17. He is day-to-day.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson