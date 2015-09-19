Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals have called up players from the minor league system in waves this month.

Pitchers Rafael Martin and Matt Grace were summoned from Triple-A Syracuse on Sept. 2. The next day, pitcher A.J. Cole, who like Martin and Grace made his big league debut earlier this year, was called up from Syracuse.

Right-hander Taylor Jordan was called up from Syracuse on Sept. 11 and, two days later, pitcher Erik Davis and infielder Wilmer Difo, who made his major league debut earlier this year, were called up from Double-A Harrisburg.

Cole and Davis had yet to pitch in a game this month.

Davis, a right-hander from Stanford, made his big league debut in 2013 and then missed all of last year after having Tommy John surgery. He had gone to his offseason home in the Boston area following the end of the Harrisburg season, when he got a call from assistant general manager Doug Harris of the Nationals.

Davis was in uniform for the series finale in Miami on Sunday and then went with the team for a three-game series in Philadelphia.

“It was an amazing thing. It is exciting. It is nice after all that work you put in to make it back,” Davis said.

These days, it seems commonplace for pitchers to return from Tommy John surgery. “It’s obviously a very difficult task, not only physically, but mentally,” Washington director of player development Mark Scialabba said. “You have to make sure you can see the end goal.”

Davis played at three minor league levels this year with Washington.

He made it to Triple-A Syracuse but struggled and had to go back to Double-A Harrisburg.

“I think the hardest part was mentally figuring out to trust (the process),” said Davis, who has yet to pitch for the Nationals since joining the club.

“At Triple-A, I struggled really poorly, and they sent me back to Harrisburg. That is as bad as I have pitched in my professional career,” said Davis, who had an 8.49 ERA during 11 games out of the bullpen for Syracuse this year. “At the time, it was tough, but in the end, it was for the best. I was table to take a deep breath and find myself. It worked out for the best. I can’t complain one bit.”

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-71

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (LHP Justin Nicolino, 3-3, 3.81 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Jordan Zimmermann, 12-8, 3.51 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Max Scherzer started on Friday against the Marlins. He did not figure in the decision as he allowed five hits and two runs in seven innings. He has not won at home since June 20. C Jose Lobaton said Scherzer made just one pitch -- a homer in the first by Christian Yelich.

--RHP Jordan Zimmermann will start on Saturday against the Marlins. He is 7-3 with an ERA of 2.47 in 17 starts this year at home.

--OF Bryce Harper was 1-for-3 with two walks on Friday. His average is at .340 and he also had his 39th career outfield assist, when he threw out Derek Dietrich at second.

--OF Jayson Werth has reached base 27 games in a row. He was hit by a pitch and then he led off the 10th with a double and scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Jose Lobaton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is something you really want to do when you get in that situation. I‘m really excited it happened.” -- Nationals C Jose Lobaton, who had a bases-loaded sacrifice fly to score OF Jayson Werth in the 10th inning as Washington beat Miami 5-4 Friday.

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-18. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson