Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Thanks to a rainout, the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Nationals will face some religious competition later this week.

The opener of a three-game series between the teams was postponed Monday night due to rain.

The Nationals and Orioles, both still alive for postseason play, will make up the game at 4:05 p.m. Thursday at Nationals Park. They will play regularly scheduled games Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday is also the final day of a two-day visit to the nation’s capital by Pope Francis, with traffic already slated to be hectic.

Washington lefty Gio Gonzalez (11-7, 3.83 ERA) will face Orioles right-hander Ubaldo Jimenez (11-9, 4.31) on Tuesday. Both were slated to start Monday.

The Orioles will start Chris Tillman on Wednesday and rookie Tyler Wilson, a University of Virginia product, on Thursday. Washington manager Matt Williams did not announce his pitchers for Wednesday and Thursday, though Tanner Roark and Max Scherzer were originally listed for Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

“Given the rainout, we can look at some things (with the rotation),” said Williams, declining to be very specific. “We are in the process of that. We will do that tonight.”

The Nationals (78-71) began the day six games back of the first-place New York Mets in the National League East. Washington won seven of its past eight games.

“We have to play and play well and win some baseball games,” Williams said.

The Orioles (73-76) began Monday 5 1/2 games back in the American League wild-card race. They won six of their past 10.

The Battle of the Beltways series takes on special significance for Orioles catcher Steve Clevenger, who spent part of his youth in Linthicum, Md. That is about 35 miles from both Nationals Park and Camden Yards in Baltimore.

“It is going to be an interesting series,” he said Monday. “We can’t worry about the rivalry. We have to win some ballgames here to keep our season alive.”

Clevenger admitted that his teammates are watching the results of teams ahead of them in the standings.

“Guys are looking around the scoreboard,” he said. “We all take a look at the standings. We are still in the thick of things. We have to go out and play hard every night and get a win.”

That will be a challenge against the Nationals, who are still trying to catch the Mets.

“It is exciting to have two sports teams close to where you live,” Clevenger said. “They are a good team and going in the right direction, just like the Orioles.”

The Nationals took two of three games from the Orioles in July at Camden Yards. The Orioles lead the all-time series 30-23. Twenty-two games in the series were decided by one run, and Baltimore is 16-6 in those contests.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-71

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Ubaldo Jimenez, 11-9, 4.31 ERA) at Nationals (LHP Gio Gonzalez, 11-7, 3.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Ryan Zimmerman has not been ruled out for the rest of the year, even though he has not played since Sept. 7 due to an oblique injury. “We can’t think that way at this point,” said manager Matt Williams. Zimmerman hopes to take batting practice in the next few days, according to Williams. He is hitting .249 with 16 homers in 95 games.

--OF Bryce Harper shared National League Player of the Week honors with RHP Stephen Strasburg. Harper hit five homers with an average of .519 during the week, with 14 hits in 27 at-bats.

--RHP Stephen Strasburg shared National League Player of the Week honors with OF Bryce Harper. Strasburg was 2-0 with 24 strikeouts in wins at Philadelphia and at home against the Marlins.

--LHP Gio Gonzalez will make the start on Tuesday at home against the Orioles. He was slated to start on Monday at home but the game was rained out.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to play and play well and win some baseball games.” -- Washington manager Matt Williams, on closing ground to reach the playoffs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Danny Espinosa (hamstring) did not play Sept. 20. He is scheduled for an MRI on Sept. 22.

--INF Anthony Rendon (flu) did not play Sept. 20. He was in the starting lineup for the game Sept. 21, but the game was rained out.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-20. He is day-to-day, and manager Matt Williams said Sept. 21 he is not ready to shut Zimmerman down for the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson