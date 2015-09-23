Washington Nationals - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Washington outfielder Bryce Harper has done it all this year -- well almost everything.

He entered play Tuesday as the major league leader in on-base average, batting average, slugging average and runs, among other categories.

But one area where his numbers have not risen since his first two years is with stolen bases.

Harper had 18 steals in 24 tries as a rookie in 2012 and 11 in 15 attempts the next year. He was 2-for-4 in 100 games last year in steal tries and is six-for-10 this year.

“There has not been a conscious effort to keep him from stealing,” manager Matt Williams said.

Williams notes that Harper is still aggressive on the bases, as he takes the extra base and will try to advance on balls in the dirt. “He has a great year. He wants to finish strong,” Williams said of the MVP candidate.

Even with his great year, Harper had just three more hits than teammate Yunel Escobar -- 166 to 163. But Harper had drawn 118 walks while Escobar has 42. Harper, at home Tuesday against Washington, was 0-for-1 but had three walks.

He set a franchise mark for walks in a year, going past the record set by Adam Dunn in 2009.

The Nationals could not take advantage of three errors by the Orioles and six walks and could not pick up ground on the Mets, who lost to Atlanta. Washington stayed 6 1/2 games back of New York with 12 games left for the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-72

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Orioles (RHP Chris Tillman, 9-11, 5.19 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 12-11, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Gio Gonzalez gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. He had pitched very well in his previous three starts but has been plagued by inconsistency this year.

--RHP Max Scherzer will start on Wednesday against the Orioles. He has not won at home since June 20, when he threw a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. It will be his 31st start of the year.

--OF Michael A. Taylor had two of his team’s three hits on Tuesday. He also reached on a two-base error to start the ninth as Steve Pearce dropped the ball near the stands down the right-field line.

--OF Bryce Harper was hitless in one at-bat but drew three walks on Tuesday. He has 118 walks this year, a franchise record. “It is unbelievable to see how walks he takes,” said C Jose Lobaton. Harper is hitting .342 with 41 homers.

--INF Danny Espinosa (hamstring tear) had an MRI on Sept. 22 and it revealed a tear, according to manager Matt Williams. “We have to be cautious,” Williams said.

--INF Anthony Rendon (flu) was back in the starting lineup Sept. 22 after he was sick this past weekend. He went 0-for-4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is unbelievable to see how many walks he can take in a year. He is one of the greatest hitters I have ever seen.” -- Washington C Jose Lobaton, of RF Bryce Harper, who had three walks in the loss Tuesday, giving him a franchise-record 118 for the year.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Washington Nationals - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Danny Espinosa (hamstring tear) did not play Sept. 20. He had an MRI on Sept. 22 and it revealed a tear, according to manager Matt Williams. “We have to be cautious,” Williams said.

--INF Anthony Rendon (flu) did not play Sept. 20. He was in the starting lineup for the game Sept. 21, but the game was rained out. He was back in the starting lineup Sept. 22.

--1B Ryan Zimmerman (left oblique soreness) did not play Sept. 8-20. He is day-to-day, and manager Matt Williams said Sept. 21 he is not ready to shut Zimmerman down for the season.

--RHP Drew Storen (broken right thumb) last pitched Sept. 9. He is out for the season.

--OF Reed Johnson (torn tendon in left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 27, and was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 26. He began a rehab assignment at Class A Potomac on Aug. 13. In late August, he sustained an oblique injury while sneezing, delaying his comeback.

--OF Nate McLouth (right shoulder surgery August 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 11. He continued his hitting progression in Viera, Fla., in early May. He was throwing and hitting pain-free in late May, but he experienced a setback in early June.

--RHP Aaron Barrett (right elbow strain) had his option voided and was placed on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 21. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 3.

--CF Denard Span (left hip inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug 27. He underwent season-ending surgery Sept. 1.

--RHP David Carpenter (right shoulder inflammation) went on the disabled list retroactive to July 12, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He was throwing in the outfield as of July 20. He felt soreness in the shoulder in early August, but he threw again Aug. 3. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Potomac on Aug. 19, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Harrisburg on Aug. 21. He subsequently experienced a setback, and he won’t return to action this year.

--RHP Craig Stammen (torn flexor tendons in right forearm) went on the 15-day disabled list April 15, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 6. He underwent season-ending surgery April 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Max Scherzer

RHP Jordan Zimmermann

RHP Stephen Strasburg

LHP Gio Gonzalez

RHP Tanner Roark

BULLPEN:

RHP Jonathan Papelbon (closer)

RHP Drew Storen

RHP Casey Janssen

LHP Matt Thornton

LHP Felipe Rivero

RHP Blake Treinen

RHP Doug Fister

LHP Sammy Solis

RHP Rafael Martin

LHP Matt Grace

RHP A.J. Cole

RHP Joe Ross

RHP Erik Davis

RHP Taylor Jordan

CATCHERS:

Wilson Ramos

Jose Lobaton

Pedro Severino

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Zimmerman

2B Anthony Rendon

SS Ian Desmond

3B Yunel Escobar

INF Danny Espinosa

INF Trea Turner

INF Dan Uggla

INF Wilmer Difo

INF/OF Tyler Moore

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jayson Werth

CF Michael Taylor

RF Bryce Harper

OF Matt den Dekker

OF/INF Clint Robinson